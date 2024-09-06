Netflix's 'Rebel Ridge' Is A Must-Watch | Director Jeremy Saulnier Interview
Jeremy Saulnier joins ReelBlend!
Filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier joins the show to discuss the making of his new Netflix film Rebel Ridge, starring Aaron Pierre, AnnaSophia Robb, and Don Johnson. After the interview, Sean gives his thoughts on Rebel Ridge, Jake reviews Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and we play a Beetlejuice edition of the IMDb game.
What are you seeing this weekend? Whether you’re making it out to the theater for the Beetlejuice sequel, staying in to stream “Rebel Ridge” or both, let us know your thoughts in the YouTube comments below.
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:06:28 - Jeremy Saulnier Interview
- 00:24:29 - ‘Rebel Ridge’ Review
- 00:31:42 - ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Review
- 00:41:52 - IMDb Game: ‘Beetlejuice’ Edition
- 01:03:37 - Outro
