Powered by RedCircle

Filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier joins the show to discuss the making of his new Netflix film Rebel Ridge, starring Aaron Pierre, AnnaSophia Robb, and Don Johnson. After the interview, Sean gives his thoughts on Rebel Ridge, Jake reviews Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and we play a Beetlejuice edition of the IMDb game.

What are you seeing this weekend? Whether you’re making it out to the theater for the Beetlejuice sequel, staying in to stream “Rebel Ridge” or both, let us know your thoughts in the YouTube comments below.

Netflix's 'Rebel Ridge' Is A Must-Watch | Director Jeremy Saulnier Interview - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:28 - Jeremy Saulnier Interview

00:24:29 - ‘Rebel Ridge’ Review

00:31:42 - ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Review

00:41:52 - IMDb Game: ‘Beetlejuice’ Edition

01:03:37 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.