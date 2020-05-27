New Tenet Trailer, David Ayer's Suicide Squad And Space Force Reviews

Which is good, though, because there was actually a lot of ground to cover. Christopher Nolan dropped the full Tenet trailer, and hosts debate whether the movie will open in theaters on July 17 (as promised). Jake, Kevin, Sean and Gabe reveal the movie that will become ReelBlend’s second audio commentary track. And they dig into the new push to #ReleaseTheAyerCut. Yep, that’s a thing now.