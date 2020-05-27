New Tenet Trailer, David Ayer's Suicide Squad And Space Force Reviews

Leave a Comment
Something unusual happened on this week’s ReelBlend. We had no guest. Not that we NEED a guest every single week. But we have been lucky enough to welcome the likes of Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Josh Trank (Capone), The Russo Brothers (Extraction) and Alicia Silverstone to the show as of late.
This week, it’s just the guys.
Which is good, though, because there was actually a lot of ground to cover. Christopher Nolan dropped the full Tenet trailer, and hosts debate whether the movie will open in theaters on July 17 (as promised). Jake, Kevin, Sean and Gabe reveal the movie that will become ReelBlend’s second audio commentary track. And they dig into the new push to #ReleaseTheAyerCut. Yep, that’s a thing now.
As for review, Kevin was able to see The High Note with Dakota Johnson, and highly recommends it. Jake saw Space Force, which he doesn’t recommend. And the boys remind everyone that Uncut Gems is not streaming on Netflix. Strap in.
The Blend Game this week focuses on the many talents of Natalie Portman, and for the first time in a long time, all three hosts pick a different movie.
Be sure to subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube!