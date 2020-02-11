Parasite Wins Big, The Broadcast Falls Flat And More 2020 Oscars Reactions

And yet, at the end of this particular race, it was Parasite that proved triumphant. The movie took Oscars home for Original Screenplay, International Feature Film, Director and Picture. The Academy did a decent job of spreading the rest of its love around to multiple pictures, including Joker, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Marriage Story. The Irishman, however, got 10 nominations and zero wins. The guys talk about all of this, and more.