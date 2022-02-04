Roland Emmerich Talks 'Moonfall' & 'Independence Day'

Powered by RedCircle

Moonfall (starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley) hits theaters this weekend, and iconic director Roland Emmerich joins us to discuss making action blockbusters with original IP. We of course chat about the making of Independence Day, showing President Bill Clinton the scene of the White House exploding while in the White House, taking on Universal Soldier with Dolph Lundgren and Jean-Claude Van Damme, and more.

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced next week, so we sort through some of our expectations and hopes for who will get recognized this year. Netflix dropped a trailer for their upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, and we react. And of course, stick around for our reviews of the movies hitting theaters this week, including Jackass Forever and Moonfall.

00:02:30 - Housekeeping

00:06:25 - Roland Emmerich Interview

00:33:00 - Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer Reaction

00:40:32 - Oscar Nominations Predictions

01:01:53 - The Afterparty on Apple TV+

01:08:20 - Jackass Forever Review

01:15:02 - Moonfall Review

01:25:58 - Our Favorite Roland Emmerich Movies

01:38:42 - Outro

