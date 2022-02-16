Talking Channing Tatum In 'Dog' With Co-Director Reid Carolin
Co-director Reid Carolin shares stories from the set of his debut.
Co-director Reid Carolin joins the show to talk about his feature directorial debut Dog starring and co-directed by Channing Tatum. He dives into his collaborations with cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel and composer Thomas Newman, working with dogs and how Steven Soderbergh helped them along the way.
