Talking Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' With Director Rob Savage
Another Stephen King adaptation is headed to the big screen.
Director Rob Savage joins ReelBlend to discuss the making of his new film The Boogeyman, an adaptation of Stephen King's short story. He discusses working with young, talented actors, the Stephen King story he's excited to adapt next, changing from an R rating to PG-13 before shooting, and more.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:52 - Director Rob Savage Talks The Boogeyman
00:35:40 - Kevin’s Fast X Review & Our Fast Tier List
00:52:09 - Fast X Spoilers
00:56:05 - The Little Mermaid Review
01:13:08 - Which Disney Classic Should Go Live-Action Next?
01:20:37 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
