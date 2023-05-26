Talking Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' With Director Rob Savage

Powered by RedCircle

Director Rob Savage joins ReelBlend to discuss the making of his new film The Boogeyman, an adaptation of Stephen King's short story. He discusses working with young, talented actors, the Stephen King story he's excited to adapt next, changing from an R rating to PG-13 before shooting, and more.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:52 - Director Rob Savage Talks The Boogeyman

00:35:40 - Kevin’s Fast X Review & Our Fast Tier List

00:52:09 - Fast X Spoilers

00:56:05 - The Little Mermaid Review

01:13:08 - Which Disney Classic Should Go Live-Action Next?

01:20:37 - Outro

