The Farrelly Brothers Talk 'Dumb And Dumber,' 'There's Something About Mary,' 'Dear Santa'

The filmmaking duo Peter and Bobby Farrelly are here to discuss the making of their new film Dear Santa starring Jack Black! The comedy legends share stories from the making of their iconic films such as "Dumb and Dumber" and "There's Something About Mary."

Peter Farrelly tells us why his Best Picture-winning film Green Book was the easiest film he's ever made compared to comedy, how the brothers decided who would get directing credit for "Dumb and Dumber," their parents visiting the set during Jeff Daniels' toilet scene and more.

