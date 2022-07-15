'Where The Crawdads Sing' With Director Olivia Newman

Powered by RedCircle

Where the Crawdads Sing (starring Daisy Edgar-Jones) director Olivia Newman joins the show this week to walk us through some of the tough conditions they were working in to bring the acclaimed novel to the big screen. We discuss the importance of the film’s setting, shooting on location which came with intense delays due to weather, casting for the film’s central romantic dynamic, working with David Strathairn, the incredible work on display from cinematographer Polly Morgan, Taylor Swift’s original song and more.

