Ahsoka Creator Dave Filoni Talks Star Wars Scene Nearly Every Cast Crew Member Watched

Ahsoka Season 1 accomplished a lot with its episiodes, including getting some longtime fans hyped about Star Wars again. Some of this was done in part thanks to Dave Filoni's deep-cut nods to the lore via tie-ins with the animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels, so it's no surprise that one of the most-watched scenes by the cast and crew came from one of those moments. Filoni recently shared there was one specific moment that everyone working on the show wanted to see when it was filmed, and I can't blame them for doing so.

Star Wars fans have been able to watch Season 1 of Ahsoka with their Disney+ subscription for a while, but Dave Filoni is still out here giving details about the season to anyone who will listen. The creative spoke to EW about the scene everyone wanted to see filmed, and much to my surprise, it was the rather quick moment that saw Anakin briefly transform to Darth Vader while walking across the battlefield. Filoni shared what went down:

All Vader had to do was walk in a line. But so many people came to set just to see somebody in a Darth Vader costume, walking in a straight line! You realize the power of these characters and the archetypes that George Lucas created, and that’s a real responsibility. You never want that to lessen. You have to keep that as the powerful thing it is.

The moment is brief, but it's certainly a memorable scene in Ahsoka. As Dave Filoni said, it speaks to the power that Darth Vader has as a character and why people continue to get so excited about seeing him in upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies . I know if I were on the set of Ahsoka, I would've definitely shown up to watch someone strut around in the Vader costume.

The moment went over well with the crew filming Ahsoka, and Hayden Christensen's return in the series was well-received by fans as well. CinemaBlend reported fans were head over heels to see Christensen return the day after his first appearance in the season, and let's remember it hadn't been all that long since he was last seen. Christensen also made an appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even the actor's daughter had a sweet reaction to that.

Given fan response, it would make sense that Star Wars would like to work Darth Vader into stories wherever it made sense to do so. Even though he was dead when Ahsoka took place, it definitely tracked that he would seek out his former apprentice in the World Between Worlds scenes and later on as a Force Ghost. I would love to see more of Anakin in Season 2, though it would seem the future of Star Wars lies with other major characters.

With Anakin Skywalker dead following Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, there are limited opportunities for him to appear in projects that take place afterwards. With that being said, Ahsoka has worked as a solid exception, and the events that transpire in this show and beyond could set up the framework for him to have a more prominent role in the greater Star Wars universe in the future. I have no idea if that will actually happen, but given the wild stuff that debuted in live-action this season, the franchise may set a dangerous precedent that could bring many previously dead characters back to life.

Stream Ahsoka right now on Disney+, and keep an eye out for more updates on other upcoming Star Wars shows on the way. CinemaBlend will continue to aid in that effort, and look forward to the next time we get to see Darth Vader on our television screens.