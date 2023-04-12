Fandoms Collide As Christopher Lloyd Throws Out A Back To The Future Reference While Thanking The Mandalorian Fans For Embracing His Appearance

Christopher Lloyd will always be remembered by genre fans because he’s already been part of one of the most popular science fiction franchises in film history. And yet, the guy apparently decided to get greedy, because Lloyd is now part of both Back to the Future and the Star Wars galaxy following an appearance on The Mandalorian. Lloyd’s cameo was embraced by fans, and the actor took to Twitter to thank them, while throwing in a little Back to the Future nod while he was at it.

Fans were excited when it was announced that Christopher Lloyd would appear in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, but it wasn’t until last week’s episode that we learned just what role he would play or how he would fit into the story. While not every Mandalorian cameo was quite as embraced by viewers, this one was, and Lloyd posted to Twitter about his reception and he clearly had a blast becoming part of the galaxy far, far away.

Great Scott! Traveling through space and time has led me to a galaxy far, far away! Thank you to the incredible @themandalorian community for the warm embrace. It was an honor to join this iconic franchise and be a part of the force ⚡️💫 pic.twitter.com/KJMEVLxyTpApril 11, 2023 See more

There’s more than a little cognitive dissonance that comes with watching Star Wars and seeing Christopher Lloyd. It would be like seeing Harrison Ford in an episode of Star Trek, though Christopher Lloyd was also in Star Trek. It would be awesome, but something would just feel off the whole time. There are multiple generations for who Christopher Lloyd is Doc Brown first and everything else second.

Even Christopher Lloyd has embraced that. Doc Brown is part of his Twitter handle, so he understands how he is seen by fans. He shows up at conventions and takes pictures with fans and the same words he uses here “Great Scott,” frequently make their way into his social media posts.

Of course, Lloyd has had plenty of other great roles. Playing Reverend Jim on Taxi was the real game changer, but he also had memorable roles like playing Professor Plum in the cult classic Clue. And who knows? Maybe his appearance in The Mandalorian will end up becoming another role that fans remember. Star Wars will certainly continue to stand the test of time, so there will probably be people continuing to watch The Mandalorian for decades to come.

Of course, not every Mandalorian celebrity cameo was so warmly embraced by fans. Jack Black and Lizzo also appeared in last week’s episode and while a lot of people still loved that, there was some blowback by viewers, though none Lizzo couldn’t handle.

Today a new episode of The Mandalorian arrived on Disney+, so most conversations will move on to what happens there, but clearly when big names appear on the show people talk, so it seems unlikely this is the last we’ll see of such things.