The Mandalorian Just Welcomed Some A+ Guest Stars, And The Internet Is Loving Them

The Mandalorian Season 3 has taken a number of interesting turns thus far and, as it hurdles towards its conclusion, some (like myself) are still wondering what the endgame is. Even still, many seem quite pleased with the stories that have been told over the past several weeks. During that time, the show has gifted fans with a few notable guest stars, but this latest episode really delivered in that regard. The Star Wars series just welcomed some major celebrities to the galaxy far, far away, and the Internet is loving them.

“Chapter 22: Guns for Hire” sees Bo-Katan – accompanied by Din Djarin and Grogu – embarking on her quest to recruit other Mando factions. (That development cropped up last week and really ups the ante for Bo, Din and their clan .) This journey brings them to the independent and democratic planet of Plazir-15. The serene location is quite delightful and is fittingly run by the jovial Captain Bombardier and the Duchess. And those two rulers are played by none other than Jack Black and Lizzo! Yep, you read that right, and fans on Twitter can’t seem to contain their excitement:

I honestly never imagined that Lizzo and Jack Black would end up joining the Star Wars universe at some point, but I’m not mad at it! And if that weren’t crazy enough, the episode featured another marquee actor, one who’s delighted audiences for years. I’m talking about the great Christopher Lloyd, who appeared as Commissioner Helgait – head of planetary Security Office. It was reported over a year ago that Lloyd had been tapped for an undisclosed role, leading to speculation on the fanbase’s part. Chances are not everyone was in the know, however, and it looks like those who weren’t are shocked that the Back to the Future icon popped up:

Since its debut, The Mandalorian has recruited plenty of formidable stars, from Ming-Na Wen (who’s since starred on The Bad Batch and Book of Boba Fett) to Timothy Olyphant, who also joined Fett’s spinoff . I personally still can’t believe that Bill Burr – complete with his Boston accent – also appeared. So if anything, this latest installment just continues the tradition of bringing surprising faces into the fold. And most fans seem to agree that this latest batch of talent is indeed shocking:

It’s difficult to resist the charms of these particular stars, and it goes without saying that all three have built up their own distinct and passionate fanbases. Keeping that in mind, even the most jaded of franchise devotees are pleased with these guest appearances. One particular user shared blunt thoughts while praising one actor in particular:

There was another familiar face to show up on this latest episode, too, and it was wrestler and Star Wars fangirl Sasha Banks (who now goes by Mercedes Mone in the ring). A fan appeared to be overwhelmed by the notion of her name appearing alongside the others during the closing credits:

All in all, these were welcomed surprises in what’s arguably one of The Mandalorian’s quirkier installments. It also serves as a major feather in the caps of Jack Black, Christopher Lloyd and Lizzo. There are only two episodes left in this season, and more guests could drop in before it’s all said and done. However, topping these three would be a tall order, for sure.