Jeff Goldblum Set To Play A Greek God For Netflix After Being Just A Normal God To Fans For So Many Years

When you think of Jeff Goldblum, recognizable roles like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, and even the Apartments.com commercials may come to mind. He’s even played the voice of God in an episode of Syfy’s Happy! While he’s been a normal God to fans after so many years, you can actually see him play a Greek God in a new series coming to Netflix.

Greek mythology stories have touched the hearts of many movie and TV fans such as the box office recording breaking DCEU movie Wonder Woman and the upcoming Percy Jackson series coming to Disney+ streaming. According to Deadline, Netflix will have a new Greek mythology series starring Jeff Goldblum in Kaos. His role as King of the Gods was initially supposed to be played by Hugh Grant, but he had to drop out due to date unavailability.

In this darkly comedic contemporary take on Greek mythology, The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell’s new show Kaos will be about how the insecure yet vengeful Zeus wakes up one morning to realize he’s starting to age, setting him off on a paranoid path. This ensemble cast includes Ozark’s Janet McTeer, Avatar: The Way of Water’s Cliff Curtis, Harry Potter’s David Thewlis, Prodigal Son’s Aurora Perrineau, and much more. I Hate Suzie’s Georgi Banks-Davies is the lead director and executive producer with Sex Education’s Runyararo Mapfumo directing the second block. With Covell’s BAFTA-nominated series The End of the F***ing World being a real hit for Netflix streamers, this dark yet comedic take of Greek mythology will most certainly hone in more fans for Covell.

It’s no wonder why Jeff Goldblum of all actors would be picked to play a modernized version of a Greek God. He’s already a God to us all in the Disney+ documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum as we are on a journey with him to discover aspects of the world that we don’t know about. He also reunited with his Jurassic World chums Laura Dern and Sam Neill in Jurassic World: Dominion reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. We can’t get enough Goldblum, can we?

Why fans continue to love Jeff Goldblum so much is no secret. He got himself ready to play the wonderfully dressed Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok where he brought out the absurd energy we remember him for. He also graced audiences with that same kooky energy in Wes Anderson films like when he was added to the ensemble cast of The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. Not to mention his off-camera moments such as when he posts sweet singing videos of himself with Sam Neill . It seems that the Jurassic Park actor is willing to take on anything and we’ll all be interested in where he goes next in his career.