How 'Obi-Wan Kenobi's' Surprise Character Fixes A Major Star Wars Plot Hole
By Sean O'Connell , Katie Hughes published
WARNING: This video contains massive spoilers for the first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” starring Ewan McGregor.
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” officially premiered its first couple of episodes on Disney+, and it has already introduced a classic Star Wars character that has us questioning everything we’ve seen in the saga to date. Join CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell as he discusses who we got introduced to, how it fills a 45-year-old plot hole, and the doors this opens for future Star Wars projects on Disney+.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
01:18 - Princess Leia joins 'Obi-Wan'
03:05 - The 45-year-old Leia/Obi-Wan plot hole
04:55 - A Chance To See More of Leia's Backstory with the Resistance
07:11 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.