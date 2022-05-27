How 'Obi-Wan Kenobi's' Surprise Character Fixes A Major Star Wars Plot Hole

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” officially premiered its first couple of episodes on Disney+, and it has already introduced a classic Star Wars character that has us questioning everything we’ve seen in the saga to date. Join CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell as he discusses who we got introduced to, how it fills a 45-year-old plot hole, and the doors this opens for future Star Wars projects on Disney+.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

01:18 - Princess Leia joins 'Obi-Wan'

03:05 - The 45-year-old Leia/Obi-Wan plot hole

04:55 - A Chance To See More of Leia's Backstory with the Resistance

07:11 - Outro