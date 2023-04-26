Mark Hamill Reacts To Carrie Fisher Being Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher is getting her own star, and Mark Hamill is psyched.
There are few movie franchises quite as popular as Star Wars. Generations of moviegoers were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, and Lucasfilm is showing no signs of slowing down given all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming down the line. But there are perhaps the most nostalgic feelings about George Lucas’ original trilogy, which made household names out of its trio of stars. That includes Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, who recently reacted to his co-star Carrie Fisher being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Princess Leia is one of the most iconic movie characters of all time, played famously by late actress Carrie Fisher. Fisher passed away in December of 2016, shortly after completing her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The fandom has been celebrating her legacy and mourning that loss for years, and she was recently given a much-deserved honor with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hamill took to Twitter to celebrate this, posting:
Long overdue & so well-deserved.#CarrieOnForever❤️ https://t.co/0pWxcfjoRBApril 24, 2023
Hard agree. Aside from her tenure as Leia Organa in Star Wars, Carrie Fisher had a successful writer that spanned across screen and stage. And as such, it’s more than appropriate for her to get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What’s more, the ceremony will happen on May the 4th aka Star Wars day. Talk about timing.
Carrie Fisher's outstanding wit and comedic timing have been the subject of much conversation since she suddenly passed away in 2016. On top of dealing with the loss of the beloved actress, the unexpected nature of her death also changed the trajectory of her character in the Star Wars franchise. Episode IX was supposed to be her movie, with Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd confirming how excited she was to take center stage again and become the titular Last Jedi.
As previously mentioned, Fisher’s Walk of Fame ceremony will take place on May 4th, which is affectionately called Star Wars day by the fans and alums like Samuel L. Jackson. Her daughter Billie Lourd will reportedly accept the award on her behalf, which will no doubt be a moving experience for the fans who tune in to see it all go down.
As for Lourd, she’s got a thriving acting career and personal happiness, given her recent marriage and children. She’s also super generous with the public regarding her relationship with her late mother, including posting annually on Carrie Fisher’s birthday.
Star Wars continues to expand through both shows and movies, with Lucasfilm recently announcing plans for a new trilogy. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
