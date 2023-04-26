Mark Hamill Reacts To Carrie Fisher Being Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

There are few movie franchises quite as popular as Star Wars. Generations of moviegoers were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, and Lucasfilm is showing no signs of slowing down given all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming down the line. But there are perhaps the most nostalgic feelings about George Lucas’ original trilogy, which made household names out of its trio of stars. That includes Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, who recently reacted to his co-star Carrie Fisher being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Princess Leia is one of the most iconic movie characters of all time, played famously by late actress Carrie Fisher. Fisher passed away in December of 2016 , shortly after completing her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi . The fandom has been celebrating her legacy and mourning that loss for years, and she was recently given a much-deserved honor with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hamill took to Twitter to celebrate this, posting:

Long overdue & so well-deserved.#CarrieOnForever❤️ https://t.co/0pWxcfjoRBApril 24, 2023 See more

Hard agree. Aside from her tenure as Leia Organa in Star Wars, Carrie Fisher had a successful writer that spanned across screen and stage. And as such, it’s more than appropriate for her to get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What’s more, the ceremony will happen on May the 4th aka Star Wars day. Talk about timing.

Carrie Fisher's outstanding wit and comedic timing have been the subject of much conversation since she suddenly passed away in 2016. On top of dealing with the loss of the beloved actress, the unexpected nature of her death also changed the trajectory of her character in the Star Wars franchise. Episode IX was supposed to be her movie , with Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd confirming how excited she was to take center stage again and become the titular Last Jedi .

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

As previously mentioned, Fisher’s Walk of Fame ceremony will take place on May 4th, which is affectionately called Star Wars day by the fans and alums like Samuel L. Jackson . Her daughter Billie Lourd will reportedly accept the award on her behalf, which will no doubt be a moving experience for the fans who tune in to see it all go down.

As for Lourd, she’s got a thriving acting career and personal happiness, given her recent marriage and children. She’s also super generous with the public regarding her relationship with her late mother, including posting annually on Carrie Fisher’s birthday .