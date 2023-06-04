Mark Hamill Recalls Brutally Honest Advice Carrie Fisher Gave Him When He Tried To Distance Himself From Star Wars

Mark Hamill is without a doubt one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, as he’s endeared himself to audiences over the years through his memorable performances. While he’s brought more than a few notable characters to life in his time, the one that arguably stands above the rest is Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker. Hamill is still widely recognized for his role as the courageous Jedi, and he seems to have accepted that notoriety. However, there was a time at which he sought to distance himself from George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away. It was at that point that co-star Carrie Fisher bestowed a brutal piece of advice upon him.

Near the end of the Original Trilogy, the now-71-year-old actor wanted to flex different acting muscles. One of the ways he sought to do so was by acting in a number of Broadway productions, with a particularly notable one being Amadeus. From 1982 to 1983, Mark Hamill played the titular role and did so effectively. So when he learned that filmmaker Miloš Forman was directing a feature-film adaptation, Hamill threw his hat in the casting ring. Unfortunately, for him, Forman wasn’t too keen on casting the sci-fi icon:

I said, 'You know, I'd really love a chance at playing Mozart.' And he said, 'Oh, no, no, no. The Luke Skywalker is not to be being the Mozart.' So, I thought, well, at least he's honest!

While recounting this story on CBS’ Sunday Morning , the star admitted that he was disappointed by the rejection but appreciated the director’s honesty. He also recalled that around the same time, he had a discussion with the always-vivacious Carrie Fisher. The late, great actress apparently learned that her on-screen sibling had attempted to somewhat hide his connection to Star Wars while doing the play. From there, she said something that has seemingly resonated with him since:

She said, 'Why did you put in the Playbill: 'He's also known for a series of popular space movies'? Something like that. She said, 'Get over yourself. Look: You're Luke Skywalker. I'm Princess Leia. Just accept it!

The When Harry Met Sally… alum certainly had a way with words, didn’t she? But in all seriousness, she made a very good point. There’s probably no use in running away from an IP and fandom that are just so strong. I’ve never headlined a major franchise myself, but I’d imagine that it may just be easier for a star to simply embrace a role and the love that comes with it.

Based on his interviews and the social media posts he’s shared, Mark Hamill doesn’t stray from his Star Wars roots these days. He doesn’t hesitate to share cool BTS stories about auditions , the filmmaking process and more. There are also the sweet birthday shoutouts he honors Harrison Ford , Alec Guinness and more with. And of course, Hamill hasn’t forgotten his faux sister, as he’s shared some sweet throwbacks involving Carrie Fisher . The actor also honored Fisher when she received her star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

It would seem that George Lucas’ brainchild did far more than help launch Mark Hamill’s career into the stratosphere. The massive entertainment property also gave him lasting relationships with fellow actors – one of which, thankfully, didn’t mind being honest with him. I, for one, am happy that he continues to reference the franchise fondly and sincerely hope he continues to get love for his performance as Luke Skywalker for generations to come.