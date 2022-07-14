Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Photo With Harrison Ford For His Star Wars Co-Star’s Birthday

Not only is the original Star Wars an all-time movie classic 45 years later , the production also brought together some lifelong pals in Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. The pair of actors have the shared experience of playing two of sci-fi's most iconic characters, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. Today, Hamill is wishing Ford a happy birthday, as he’s now 80!

Mark Hamill took to Twitter to share a recent photo of himself with his Star Wars costar and a sweet message about their friendship. Check it out:

For Harrison: 🎂Glad to be your pal, mh 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Npsn9RWEsmJuly 13, 2022 See more

The Star Wars actor took a moment out of his day to share his gratitude for Harrison Ford, saying he is “glad to be your pal” alongside an image of the pair sitting next to each other with their arms around one another. The actors first starred together in George Lucas’ 1977 Star Wars movie alongside the late Carrie Fisher before returning for more movies in the Star Wars franchise including The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi. Hamill and Ford also both appeared in The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, although they didn't share any screen time.

Both Hamill and Ford seem to have ended their Star Wars runs considering both Luke and Han Solo died in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. However, a young Luke Skywalker did return for The Mandalorian with some incredible digital de-aging tech. Star Wars or not, it seems like these two actors have a lifelong bond that continues whether they are on screen. Hamill is nearly ten years younger than Ford, turning 71 this September.

At the age of 80, Harrison Ford remains one of the most beloved living Hollywood actors. The actor is even set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones next year in James Mangold’s sendoff for the adventurous hero. Between Indy and Han Solo, Ford has two incredibly famous roles he’ll always be remembered for. Additionally, he also starred in Blade Runner, Witness, The Fugitive and Air Force One, to name a few more notable movies of his.

Harrison Ford is also known for his charming personality and fun (sometimes grumpy) humor, which the actor has certainly shared with Hamill, such as in one magic trick video he once shared . Ford is famously private about his personal life, but he has five children and is married to Calista Flockhart, who he married back in 2010.

Mark Hamill, on the other hand, loves to go on social media to share milestones, not only about Ford, but many of his Star Wars co-stars. Thanks, Mark! At the age of 80, it’s great to see Harrison Ford not only as a thriving actor, but also having a loyal pal in Hamill.