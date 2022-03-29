Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Throwback Video With Carrie Fisher From The Set Of Return Of The Jedi

There are popular movie franchises, and then there’s the Star Wars movies . Entire generations were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, and the movies mean a great deal to those fans. Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has continued to be the property’s biggest cheerleader over the years, and recently shared a sweet throwback video with Carrie Fisher from the set of Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars fans were devastated when the iconic Carrie Fisher passed away shortly after wrapping her role in The Last Jedi. She was able to finish Leia’s journey in The Rise of Skywalker thanks to unused scenes and some clever editing, but any old footage of the late actor-writer carries a heavy emotional weight. Now we can see her sparkling personality thanks to a throwback on Mark Hamill’s Instagram , where she’s shown working on Return of the Jedi. Check it out below,

I’m not crying, you’re crying. The original Star Wars trilogy changed the film world forever, but it was ultimately made by normal people trying their best. We can see the fun and laughs that were had on set in the above video, many of which come from Carrie Fisher’s signature quick wit . Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above video from Mark Hamill shows a behind the scenes look at a few iconic settings from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The first is from inside Jabba’s Palace, which has once again become a major location in the franchise thanks to The Book of Boba Fett . Carrie Fisher is in her controversial slave Leia outfit , as Mark Hamill describes the stunt of falling into the Rancor pit. They make a few jokes, including a reference to the Gamorrean Guards.

The second clip comes from later in the runtime of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and brings Harrison Ford in on the fun. The scene comes from when the heroes are captured by the adorable Ewoks , with Ford in position to be carried upside down on a spit. We see the trio of actors running lines, and Mark Hamill being directed a bit by his co-star. Although there’s plenty of laughs shared throughout it all.

This heartwarming video shows just how much love was on the set of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, despite the pressure to deliver a satisfying end to the original trilogy. It’s also fun to see a peek behind the curtain about how out of these out of this world movies are put together on set. After all, audiences are much more accustomed to seeing the shiny, finished product.