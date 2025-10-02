Revenge Of The Sith Is One Of The Best Star Wars Novelizations, But The Author Explained Why He Had A ‘Panic Attack’ Before Writing It
I don't blame him.
As is the case with most of the Star Wars movies, opinions differ on Revenge of the Sith’s quality. Some may think it’s one of the more middling (perhaps even frustrating) entries in the franchise, while others may deem it to be one of the best stories set in a galaxy far, far away. However, if you ask a hardcore Star Wars fan what they think of the Revenge of the Sith novelization, I imagine most, if not all of them will only have positive things to say about it. Matthew Stover authored the book, though before he started writing it, he had a “panic attack” about how he was going to handle the project.
The 20th anniversary “Deluxe Edition” of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’s novelization is being released later this month, and among the contents in this hardcover is a new author’s note, which EW shared. Matthew Stover recalled how he’d gone to meet with George Lucas and other powers-that-be at Skywalker Ranch about his plan for the novelization in January 2004. He described it as “the biggest thing that had ever happened in my professional career” because he had a “tricky idea” he wanted to implement for his adaptation of Episode III. Stover continued:
There was also the “challenge” of Matthew Stover only having the Revenge of the Sith script to work off of, as the movie wouldn’t be released before the book went to the printer. Nevertheless, Stover had decided he wanted to use his knowledge of Greek drama to “present the story explicitly as a tragic myth.” He also wanted to incorporate “elements of the larger Star Wars Expanded Universe” as he knew readers had “been through a lot” with these characters. As Stover explained:
Ultimately, Matthew Stover preparing many topics to discuss with George Lucas at this meeting proved to be unnecessary. The man who created the Star Wars franchise eventually cut him off and said that as long as Stover didn’t “violate” the story, he could do whatever he wanted. That was great news for the author at the time, only for him to realize the following:
This excerpt ends with Matthew Stover saying that the “main reason” the Revenge of the Sith novelization turned out so well is because of the editors who helped him. Whether that’s true or he’s not giving himself credit, the end result was a book that’s still treasured among Star Wars fans 20 years later. All of the Star Wars movies have been adapted into novel form, but I’d argue that none of them come close to having the same level of popularity as the Prequel Trilogy capper.
Find the new edition of the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith novelization wherever you get your books on October 14. As for the movie itself, you can stream Episode III with your Disney+ subscription, and its re-release in theaters earlier this year opened to $43.2 million worldwide. The next Star Wars movie on the way is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits theaters May 22 on the 2026 movies schedule.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.