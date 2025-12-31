There's One Star Trek Episode I Have To Watch For New Year's Eve, And I Am Definitely Watching It To Close Out 2025

It's been an up-and-down year for Star Trek, but despite Section 31 being panned and the mixed opinions about Strange New Worlds Season 3, I'm still as hyped as ever for what the new year holds. The 2026 TV schedule has the new series Starfleet Academy coming to those with a Paramount+ subscription. In fact, the streaming service is a good idea to have in general heading into the new year, as it has a Star Trek episode in its library that's perfect to watch on New Year's Eve.

I totally get that not every Star Trek fan has seen every episode of every show. As such, some may not be aware of one of the great Voyager episodes in the latter run, which tells the perfect story for Trekkies looking for something to watch on New Year's Eve. Don't worry, no spoilers ahead, as I'll just hit on the broad strokes as to why "11:59" is a great episode to watch ahead of 2026.

Star Trek: Voyager Has The Perfect Episode For New Year's Eve

One could argue that "11:59" is one of the WTF episodes of Star Trek: Voyager, but in a good way. This is a rare instance in which the story takes place primarily in the past, specifically in Indiana in the year 1999. The story centers on Neelix and Seven of Nine investigating the life of Captain Janeway's ancestor, Shannon O'Donnell, who was a great inspiration to her descendant.

I've seen the criticism that this episode feels a lot like a Hallmark movie, but as someone currently pitching that Star Trek collaborate with the network for precisely that, I don't see that as a bad thing. Plus, the climax of the adventure hits at New Year's Eve at 11:59 before the year 2000, so one can try to sync it up with the actual countdown on the big night.

Where To Watch "11:59"

If you're living in the United States, watching "11:59" is just as simple as signing up for a Paramount+ subscription. I would especially recommend those who haven't seen Star Trek: Voyager to check this episode out, and then see if they want to watch the rest of the series.

While I would say The Next Generation is the more consistently good series of that era of Star Trek, Voyager is also great. It has a few of the best characters ever created in franchise history, as well as some of the absolute best episodes (along with the worst) that Trek has to offer.

For those who don't spend their New Year's Eve going out on the town, I couldn't think of many better things to do than binge Star Trek: Voyager Season 5 while waiting for 2026 to arrive. I would argue that's the season when the series really figured out what it was, and as a result, the writers created some of the best stories.

So if you like what I've had to say here, watch this Star Trek: Voyager episode on Paramount+ and get hyped for exciting new shows and maybe even a movie. I'm not holding my breath for the latter, but perhaps the new year will bring what the past decade hasn't.