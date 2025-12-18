Star Wars: Starfighter Has Wrapped Filming, And Shawn Levy Celebrated With A Photo Showing Some Jedi-Adjacent Moves

The Star Wars movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription) are extremely popular, and one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. Generations of fans are invested in upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, and one of the big screen adventures coming down the line is Starfighter. That project is helmed by filmmaker Shawn Levy, who recently celebrated the movie wrapping its principal photography. And his post lowkey makes him look like a Jedi.

Star Wars: Starfighter started filming back in August, so the cast and crew have been hard at work bringing Shawn Levy's vision to life. There's not much information known about the standalone project, but that hasn't stopped fan excitement from steadily building. The director/writer/producer took to social media to share his excitement for his Star Wars flick starting the post-production process, check it out below:

I guess it's safe to say the Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker is pleased about how Starfighter is going. He's basically running up a wall in this image, and I can't help but think that he looks like he's using The Force. Although whether or not we actually see any Jedi in his blockbuster remains to be seen.

Fans are eager for any information about what's coming with this movie, but the fact that Shawn Levy is doing a standalone movie is definitely exciting. The franchise made some bold swings with Rogue One, but Solo's box office bomb seemingly discouraged the franchise from making more one-off titles. But that's exactly what we're getting with Starfighter; maybe the director has some flexibility with Disney after Deadpool 3 broke records.

Ryan Gosling is leading the cast of Starfighter as its mysterious protagonist, but he's not the only recognizable name in the movie's cast. Levy and company assembled a strong ensemble, including Amy Adams, Mia Goth, Daniel Ings, and Matt Smith who claimed he wasn't starting his filming until December.

