After Adam Driver Revealed His Scrapped Kylo Ren Movie Plans, Star Wars Fans Are Sounding Off Online

There are popular movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Entire generations grew up with the galaxy far, far away (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), resulting in a massive group of passionate fans. While the Star Wars movies have been missing from theaters for years, a number of projects are in the works. But after Adam Driver revealed that he developed a scrapped Kylo Ren movie with director Steven Soderbergh, fans are expressing their frustration online.

While there are a bunch of exciting upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, we seemingly won't be treated to Driver's Kylo Ren movie. And after the Girls alum revealed that he tried to get a movie made directed by Soderbergh, fans started sounding off on Twitter. Plenty used memes and GIFs to describe their feelings, with a prime example being:

ADAM DRIVER WENT TO DISNEY WITH A BEN SOLO MOVIE SCRIPT AND THEY SAID NO HOW DO YOU FUMBLE THIS BAD pic.twitter.com/wZ7w8xwGaFOctober 20, 2025

As a hardcore fan of both Mean Girls and Star Wars, I have to admit that this one hit me where I live. To share their anger over being deprived of Driver's Kylo Ren movie, they used a scene where Rachel McAdams' Regina George is raging through her room and adding Cady Heron to the infamous Burn Book. Given how much folks love George Lucas' franchise, it be like that sometimes.

While a Kylo Ren movie is an exciting enough prospect, the fact that Adam Driver personally developed the project and crafted its story is a big reason why moviegoers are having so much FOMO right about now. Another funny response online used footage of the actor's Oscar-nominated performance in The Marriage Story (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) to highlight Driver's passion for his signature character. See for yourself:

Adam Driver about Ben Solo: pic.twitter.com/T3LtRPx9ctOctober 20, 2025

Star Wars fans are known for being vocal online, and not really holding back. This has manifested in ugly ways like how Kelly Marie Tran was bullied on social media, as well as criticism of both the franchise and Disney overall. Below is an example of the latter, reading:

If there’s one possible good coming out of this news about Adam Driver’s failed attempt to revive Ben Solo - its seeing people on opposite sides of the fandom rightfully calling out Disney’s absolute inability to follow their OWN logic. pic.twitter.com/IkMrPPQu56October 21, 2025

The title for Driver's scrapped movie was The Hunt for Ben Solo, which is Kylo Ren's real name. He said the script was cool, and that he continues to have love for the character. All of this information is likely going to haunt the dreams of Star Wars fans who would have loved to see what the House of Gucci actor had up his sleeve. Another person on Twitter called him out for giving us a reason to crash out, posting:

Adam Driver casually dropping generational crashout material about The Hunt for Ben Solo. pic.twitter.com/Sy17A4XsaROctober 21, 2025

Moviegoers are already theorizing about what might have gone down in The Hunt for Ben Solo. The title itself is intriguing, especially since the character famously perished at the end of The Rise of Skywalker. Driver revealed that the studio didn't see a way to bring the character back to life, which killed the project. Those fans who ship Kylo and Rey (aka Reylo) think that their romantic connection could have factored in, with one tweeting out:

Adam Driver was gonna have Rey go find her man 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M6Iu7GGoWcOctober 20, 2025

Ben Solo's long-awaited redemption happened deep into the runtime of The Rise of Skywalker, following a near-death experience and a vision of his father Han. He and Rey fought together to destroy Palpatine once and for all, including their controversial kiss. But some fans wanted to see more of that relationship, and with Daisy Ridley's Rey returning with her own movie, a Kylo Ren flick could have potentially brought back Reylo.

Star Wars is expected to finally return to theaters with Shawn Levy's Starfighter on May 28, 2027. That's pretty far away at this point, so fans will have to be patient before we get more information about what the galaxy will bring to the big screen.