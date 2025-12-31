Creature Commandos Rumor Claims A Major DC Hero Is Joining Season 2 (And I Hope It’s Legit)

2025 marked the official beginning of the new DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran. While the big screen debut of the relaunched franchise started with Superman earlier this year, it actually began much earlier, at the end of 2024, with the animated series Creature Commandos, a show you need an HBO Max subscription to see. Season 2 was greenlit about a year ago, and now we have a new rumor about what it could include.

Is Captain Atom Joining Creature Commandos?

A fresh rumor from Nexus Point News claims that Captain Atom will exist as a “recurring” character in the upcoming season. The use of that word would seem to imply that Atom won’t be joining the Creature Commandos, but will simply be a character the new team will deal with throughout whatever adventure they go on. Whether or not Captain Atom counts as a “Creature” is, I suppose, debatable.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

While multiple versions of Captain Atom have existed in comics over the decades, the version we will see is reportedly Nathaniel Adam, the version of the character who debuted post-Crisis following the purchase of Charlton Comics, who originally created the character, by DC.

While Captain Atom may not be a widely known character to the general public, he’ll have a place in comic history for the role he did not play. When Alan Moore originally developed his plans for the Watchman comic series, his plan was to use several of the then-unused characters created by Charlton to build his superhero team. DC wouldn’t allow that, leading to Moore creating original characters. The role that was to be played by Captain Atom eventually became Doctor Manhattan.

Creature Commandoes Season 2 Is Looking To Be As Offbeat As the other DCU Series

While we certainly have to take this rumor with the standard grain of salt, I’m certainly hopeful it turns out to be true. I won’t pretend to be a big fan of Captain Atom specifically or an expert on Charlton Comics history, but there is every reason to believe that Captain Atom in Creature Commandos could be great, because so far the history of Charlton characters in the DCU is solid.

Peacemaker originally started life as a Charlton Comics character, and when James Gunn brought the character into The Suicide Squad, it worked so well that he got two seasons of his own HBO Max series, the second season of which is officially canonical with the DCU.

Creature Commandos is already a team of random characters who would likely never lead their own show or movie, but the first season was as smart and hilarious as it was not safe for work. Even though James Gunn won’t be writing the second season as he did the first, I’m looking forward to the new season even more. Exactly when that new season will debut is unknown, but it can’t come soon enough.