Shawn Levy Reveals Status Of His Star Wars Movie

There are long-running franchises, and then there’s Star Wars . The galaxy far, far away has a special place in the hearts of multiple generations of moviegoers, and the franchise is always growing on the small and silver screens. While Lucasfilm recently announced plans for a new trilogy , there are some other lingering projects that fans have questions about. Case in point: Shawn Levy ’s previously announced Star Wars flick. Luckily, that filmmaker recently revealed the status of his movie.

Shawn Levy has been super busy lately, working on Deadpool 3 as well as the final season of Stranger Things. Still, fans are wondering whether or not Levy’s Star Wars movie is still in the works. He recently spoke to Collider about that project, and got honest by saying:

We were just starting the process of developing my movie, and the writers' strike happened. So we are in that holding pattern that so much of our industry is in.

There you have it. Looks like Levy’s Star Wars flick was in the early development stages when the film industry largely shut down due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. And as such, the wait for that movie is going to be extending even further–especially since Deadpool 3 ’s production still needs to be finished .

While some Star Wars fans might have wanted a more significant update from Levy, this news should still be super exciting. After all, it confirmed that Levy is still invested in putting his own spin on George Lucas’ beloved franchise. Considering how many Star Wars movies have been announced since Disney acquired Lucasfilm (some of which never came to fruition) at least this one is still in the works. So hopefully development will become a priority once Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things 5 are both in the can.

Not much is known about what kind of story Shawn Levy is focusing on for his Star Wars movie. But now that the Skywalker Saga is behind us, it seems like just about anything is possible. Case in point: the newly announced trilogy will see three different movies, focused on very different points in the galaxy’s timeline.

Despite this mystery, Levy does seem like a great choice to direct a Star Wars movie. He’s worked on plenty of genre work already, and knows how to craft a thrilling action sequence. But his movies also have heart and a human story behind them, which is exactly what’s needed in order to get audiences invested in new Star Wars stories.