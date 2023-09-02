A Longtime Star Wars Actor Confirms They’re In Ahsoka, Which May Debunk A Popular Marrok Fan Theory

Three episodes in, and Ahsoka is already a huge hit for Disney+, as evidenced by the 14 million people who tuned into the first episode. Among the many popular talking points surrounding the latest Star Wars TV show is the identity of the mysterious Inquisitor known as Marrok, who’s working alongside Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. There’s no shortage of speculation from fans about who’s really under that helmet, but a popular theory on that subject may have been debunked thanks to a longtime Star Wars actor confirming they’re in Ahsoka.

Sam Witwer has been part of the Star Wars franchise for a decade and a half now, voicing characters like Maul, Emperor Palpatine, the list goes on. During one of the actor’s recent gaming livestreams (via Instagram user @diamondfigs), he shared that he “really liked” Ahsoka, and while he was getting ready to say that he didn’t work on the show, he then realized it was quite the opposite, but couldn’t provide any details about his involvement. This suggests that his role in Ahsoka is minor, which would seemingly debunk the theory that Marrok is actually Witwer’s very first Star Wars character, Galen Marek, a.k.a. Starkiller.

Witwer joined a galaxy far, far away for the 2008 video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, where he both voiced and provided his likeness for Starkiller, the main protagonist, as well as voiced Palpatine. He reprised both characters (well, a clone of Starkiller, anyway) in 2010’s Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, but following Disney acquiring the Star Wars franchise, those video games have been deemed non-canon. However, a number of characters from the Legends continuity have been added to Star Wars’ main continuity over the years, like Grand Admiral Thrawn, so there’s been some theorizing that Starkiller could finally be making that jump by being the secret identity of Marrok. Hey, Marek and Marrok… I see what’s going on there.

Again though, if Sam Witwer initially thought he wasn’t involved with Ahsoka, then that would indicate Starkiller is off the proverbial table. After all, you’d think he’d instantly remember getting to reprise his first Star Wars character, who’s one of the most badass Force users from the pre-Disney era. That’s not something one just casually forgets. It seems more likely that Witwer simply provided his voice for background vocals or a character we haven’t met yet, like he previously did on The Book of Boba Fett and Andor.

All this isn’t to say that Starkiller couldn’t appear in the main Star Wars canon, but it’s looking more doubtful that it will happen in Ahsoka. Fortunately, there are plenty of other fan-picked candidates to choose from regarding who Marrok could be. My money is on him being a brainwashed Ezra Bridger, as this series sees Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren search for both their lost friend and Thrawn, who disappeared at the end of Rebels, and the live-action Ezra is being played by Eman Esfandi. Others have picked people like Barriss Offee and Cal Kestis, but with five more episodes to go in Ahsoka’s run, it’s unclear when this particular mystery will be solved.

New episodes of Ahsoka premiere Tuesdays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET