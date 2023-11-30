Star Wars' Dave Filoni Has Heard Ahsoka Fans' Concerns About Sabine's Loth-Cat, And He Has A Reassuring Update

Warning: SPOILERS for Ahsoka are ahead!

When Star Wars Rebels fans reunited with Sabine Wren in the first episode of Ahsoka earlier this year, they learned that the character, now being played in live-action by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, was taking care of a Loth-cat named Murley. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to spend a lot of time with this fur ball, as by the end of the the second episode, she left Lothal to join Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano on her quest. Since then, fans of this latest entry in the Disney+ Star Wars shows lineup have expressed concern about what became of Murley, but not to worry, as showrunner Dave Filoni has a reassuring update.

While appearing on EW’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Filoni, who’s been a key player in the Star Wars franchise for over a decade and a half (side note, there’s a funny story behind how he was hired by Lucasfilm), shared that he learned through the proverbial grapevine about how many Ahsoka viewers were worried about Murley, and acknowledged that these concerns are “totally fair.” He continued:

With the cat, obviously, there’s a couple things at play. First, I think Sabine would leave the door cracked open. Second of all, I think Murley’s smart enough to be able to move through the ventilation ducts and up and down that tower. I don’t think he needs to operate the elevator. I wouldn’t question if he could, but I think he can move up and down the ductwork to get out there to the ground level. Maybe there are other Loth-cats around. He’s not the only one.

So it’s not as though Murley is an indoor Loth-cat; he can come and go as he pleases, so it’s not as though Sabine left him locked up when she left Lothal. This is especially reassuring when remembering that by the end of the season, she and Ahsoka were left trapped on Peridea, so it would have been heartbreaking to think that Murley would have starved because she couldn’t return home. However, Dave Filoni also clarified that Murley isn’t so much a domesticated Loth-cat as one who paid frequent visits to Sabine, so it’s not as if he depends on her for his survival. As Filoni explained:

I don’t think Murley is what I would call a domestic cat. I think it’s a wild cat that lives with Sabine, and she likes that fact and feeds it. Murley knows it’s a good situation, so it hangs out. Murley’s an opportunist and probably a bit of a pain in the butt. But yeah, there could be a whole documentary on what happens to the Loth-cat.

I have no doubt Disney+ subscribers would watch such a documentary, but the point is that Murley is going to be just fine. Although, if Ahsoka Season 2 moves forward, it would be nice if we could check in on the adorable Loth-cat to know for certain. Still, there are plenty of other questions left behind by the Star Wars show that need answers. How will Ahsoka and Sabine get off Peridea? Will Baylan Skoll be recast following Ray Stevenson’s death since the character’s story isn’t done? What are Thrawn and the Great Mothers plotting on Dathomir?

All that, along with various other cliffhangers left in the Ahsoka finale, are waiting to be answered/resolved by Dave Filoni and his team, be it in another season of Ahsoka or some other upcoming Star Wars movie or TV show. We’ll let you know when more information concerning this corner of a galaxy far, far away is unveiled, as well as if Disney+ greenlights that Murley documentary.