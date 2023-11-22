Will Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll Be Recast Following Ray Stevenson's Death? Here's What Star Wars' Dave Filoni Says

One of the bigger names attached to Ahsoka was Rome and Thor vet Ray Stevenson, who played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi allied with Morgan Elsbeth and Grand Admiral Thrawn alongside his apprentice, Shin Hati. Sadly, Stevenson died on May 21, 2023 at the age of 58, leaving it unclear what will happen with Baylan since he was still alive by the end of the latest Star Wars TV show. Now Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni has commented on whether the character will be recast at some point.

During an extensive profile commemorating Filoni being named Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer, the man who’s been an integral part of the Star Wars franchise for over a decade and a half discussed Baylan Skoll’s role in Ahsoka, namely his motivations and efforts to “create his own way of being” after deeming the Jedi Order a “failure.” On the subject of what will happen with the character now that Stevenson is no longer with us, Filoni said the following to Vanity Fair:

Obviously, there’s a story there. We’re in a wait-and-see pattern at this point. But I’m glad the conversation is about Ray and how great he was…. I used to have mini debates with him and say, ‘Ray, you’re the villain here.’ And he’d be like, ‘I don’t think so.’ I was like, ‘I know you don’t think so, but you are. I love that you’re playing it like you’re not.’ Which is exactly the way Baylan thinks.

For those who need a refresher, like Shin Hati, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, Baylan Skoll was left stranded on the Peridea in the finale, titled “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord.” However, Peridea is exactly where Baylan wanted to be, as he indicated that the planet contained a source of power that laid between the light and dark sides of the Force. He was last seen standing in front of three statues modeled after the three Mortis gods from The Clone Wars, and gazing at something in the distance.

So now Dave Filoni has officially confirmed that Baylan’s story isn’t “complete,” though exactly how it will continue remains to be seen. Assuming the plan is for the next chapter of this personal saga to continue in live-action, whether that’s in a potential Ahsoka Season 2 or elsewhere, then Stevenson’s role being recast would be the likeliest option, as recreating Stevenson’s likeness and vocals through digital means would surely be too expensive. However, there’s also the possibility that the Star Wars franchise could pivot to continuing Baylan’s story in novels or comic books.

We'll just have to wait and see if Baylan Skoll factors into any of the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, and if he's recast, which actor will take over the role.