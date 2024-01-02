Star Wars Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Just Teased ‘Something Very Special’ When Talking About Her Anticipated Rey Film

It’s been some time since a Star Wars movie has graced the big screen, and fans have seemingly been waiting for the day that one might open in the cinema again. Thankfully, for them, Lucasfilm and Disney have a few projects in the works, including a feature that’ll mark the return of Daisy Ridley’s Rey. Details on the plot are scarce, but what is known is that the production will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The filmmaker seems excited to dive into the galaxy far, far away. She recently shared a tease for the highly anticipated flick, mentioning that “something very special” is on the horizon.

The Oscar-winning director certainly managed to ring in the new year right by dishing about what she has planned for her first venture into the world of Star Wars. As expected, she didn’t give anything specific away in regard to the plot, considering that’s typically protocol when it comes to such high-profile gigs. She did, however, share a positive message about her latest movie and shared a sentiment about the franchise that I’m sure many would agree with:

I’m very thrilled about the project, because I think what we are about to create is something very special. We’re in 2024 now. It’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape the story in a galaxy far, far away.

Just about anyone in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s shoes would probably be over the moon about getting to direct a production set in the world George Lucas created decades ago. While speaking with CNN , Obaid-Chinoy also made a very fair point about a woman shaping a major story within this franchise. Lucasfilm has employed several female directors over the past several years, including Bryce Dallas Howard and Deborah Chow. However, it’s somewhat hard to believe that a woman is only now directing a Star Wars movie for the first time. This is long overdue, but it’s great that it is finally happening.

There’s also little reason to doubt that the Pakistan-born filmmaker will indeed bring “something special” to the table. She’s an intriguing choice for the job, as she’s done a considerable amount of non-fiction work, for which she’s been lauded. However, she has dipped her toe into the world of big-budget directing. She was one of a few directors who helmed episodes of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel (which is streamable for Disney+ subscribers ). For the director herself, the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction of Kamala Khan was quite “special,” and it also was for plenty of fans. I’m hopeful that her SW film will be able to generate the same kinds of feelings.

The Rey-centered movie was formally announced at Star Wars Celebration back in April 2023, where both Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Daisy Ridley were present. The Rey news took the Internet by storm , and many seem more excited for Ridley's Jedi movie than the sequel trilogy . What we know, at this point, is that the story, which was conceived by Steve Knight, takes place 15 years after the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker and focuses on a new Jedi order.

There are still a number of unknown variables when it comes to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s upcoming Star Wars movie . Still, her track record and enthusiasm for the project paired with the inclusion of Daisy Ridley, are enough to make me excited for what’s to come. It goes without saying that series devotees will be watching with great interest as the film moves through the development pipeline.

While you wait for the “special” Rey flick to open on May 22, 2026, you can revisit the character’s past adventures in the Skywalker Saga by streaming the sequel trilogy on Disney+.