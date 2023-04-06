Star Wars’ Donald Glover Still Wants To Play Lando Calrissian, But Should It Be A Movie Or TV Show?

There are beloved franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, resulting in a massive fanbase. While the property continues to expand, there have been a few missteps along the way; this includes Solo: A Star Wars Story which ended up being the franchise’s first box office disappointment . The movie’s cast included Donald Glover, who still wants to play Lando Calrissian again in a future project. But should it be a movie or TV show?

While there haven’t been any Star Wars movies in theaters since the release of J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, George Lucas’ colorful franchise has continued to grow thanks to live-action shows on Disney+ like The Mandalorian. Some fans are still holding out hope that Solo 2 might happen, but there’s been no indication of Lucasfilm moving forward with that scrapped franchise. Donald Glover recently spoke to GQ and revealed that he’s actually been in contact with the studio about a possible return, saying:

Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with — we’re talking about it, that’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.

That’s certainly exciting. While Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich faced a ton of backlash for stepping into Harrison Ford’s signature role, the reception for Glover’s take on Lando was far kinder. And as such, some fans have been hoping to see this younger version of the Rebel hero return. Although should he get another movie or transition to television?

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, a number of TV and movie projects were announced , many of which still haven’t come to fruition. That includes a Donald Glover Lando show, which is seemingly stuck in development hell. And while some Star Wars fans are still holding out hope for a Solo sequel for the big screen, I think I’d prefer to see The Childish Gambino play Calrissian for the second time on TV.

Don’t get me wrong; I’d love to see Solo 2 happen, especially for the chance to see more of Maul in live-action and see how Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra ended up collaborating with the former Sith. But I think that a series starring Donald Glover would be the optimal way to further flesh out his version of Lando. Because if shows like The Mandalorian and Andor are any indication, it would give us way more time with the character and the opportunity for a deeper look into his psyche.

Glover oozed sex appeal and charisma in Solo: A Star Wars Story, while also seemingly confirming that Lando Calriassian was a queer character . But he was ultimately a supporting player in the story, and didn’t get to participate in the final confrontation with Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett. So giving him his very own series on Disney+ would allow for him to once again play that Star Wars icon, and given way more screen time than even Billy Dee Williams got throughout his tenure as the same character . And given Glover’s acclaimed series Atlanta and Community he’s got plenty of experience on TV.