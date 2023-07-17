Star Wars’ The Acolyte EP Explains How The Show Differs From Other Stories The Franchise Has Told About Jedi And Force-Wielders

Star Wars' The Acolyte is arguably the most exciting new show from the franchise that's on the horizon, especially given what we know about it. The series' setting in the timeline at the end of The High Republic era opens up the chance for audiences to watch stories showing the galaxy in a different light. Specifically, future audiences can expect The Acolyte to shift its storytelling perspective, at least on some level, when it comes to Jedi and other Force-Wielders. Executive producer and showrunner Leslye Headland shared an update that addressed the different perspectives these new adventures will provide for fans, as well as the characters.

The Acolyte's Leslye Headland spoke to the Dagobah Dispatch podcast about Disney+'s highly anticipated new series, which centers around a former Padawan reconnecting with their mentor and investigating crimes. She revealed it will present an interesting narrative twist that fans aren't so used to from live-action projects involving Jedi and others who are skilled with the Force, saying:

What makes this show different and interesting is it's from the perspective of the bad guys or the villains of Star Wars. These are people who are using the Force in their own way, dipping into the darker sides of the Force, and are doing it without being sanctioned by the larger institution – which in this case is the Jedi. I just thought it was very interesting to do a show about the bad guys.

The events of The Acolyte take place 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and based on what was said above, will explore how the Dark Side's ranks and influence grew to the point where it ultimately became a dominant force in the galaxy which eventually destroyed the Jedi Order.

Given the focus of the series is on the bad guys, one might think those tuning in with a Disney+ subscription should temper their expectations in regard to how many Jedi we see. Leslye Headland revealed that it's actually quite the opposite, and there is no shortage of Jedi throughout the story:

It's almost flipped. We have more Jedi than you've seen in any of the Star Wars content, but at the same time, I think you see more morally ambiguous characters than you’ve seen in other Star Wars content.

Among the Jedi featured, we know there will be a Wookiee Jedi Master, which is as equally exciting to me as the latest info about the shift in perspective. (She also talks about that element in the podcast.) It's also hard not to get excited about this upcoming Star Wars show, given the impressive cast attached which includes The Hunger Games' Amandla Stenberg.

The Mandalorian, Andor, and The Book Of Boba Fett stayed away from Jedi-centric content, but it's not like The Acolyte is going to be the first Jedi-heavy story on Disney+. Obi-Wan Kenobi featured the title character mixing it up with Darth Vader and Inquisitors quite extensively in varying timelines. Additionally, Ahsoka will bring the Rebels fave back in a starring role with other Jedi like Ezra Bridger set to appear.

The Acolyte will show the Jedi Order at what might be the strongest we've seen them in any live-action project. The High Republic is largely known as the prime era for the Jedi Order, though with this being set in the final 100 years and the tease of morally ambiguous characters, we might see a once great Order start to fall under the questionable ethics and morals of its members. That's mainly speculation on my part, though I'd be thrilled to learn the Order was not as squeaky clean as we're typically shown.

The Acolyte, a new Star Wars adventure, will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. Now would be a great time to check out some of the novels and comics set during The High Republic, especially for those who want an idea of just how different this series could be.