After Star Wars Gets Criticism For Being ‘Woke,’ Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Explains The Prequels’ Political Message

This past weekend, Star Wars: Episode One: The Phantom Menace returned to theaters just in time for the film’s 25th anniversary and in celebration of May the 4th–aka Star Wars Day. While some Star Wars alum spent the day celebrating the day in fashion, like Sam Jackson, or taking in Disney theme parks with their children like Billie Lourd, another Galaxy figure took time to explain the prequel’s political message in the wake of some online criticism for the films and series becoming too “woke.” The actor in question is Ahmed Best, The Phantom Menace’s Jar Jar Binks mocap and voice performer.

Speaking to ComicBook on the fandom-celebrated May 4th, Best delved into the political fabric woven into The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. His comments come at a time when certain factions of the fanbase have voiced dissatisfaction, perceiving recent iterations as overly progressive or straying from the franchise's roots. However, Best suggests that the series has always mirrored contemporary socio-political climates, albeit set against the backdrop of a far-off galaxy. When asked if he had a message for fans, Best explained:

All of these movies have very strong political undertones. So Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Sith were all done under the George W. Bush era. And even so much so that Anakin in Sith has a line, 'You're either with us or against us.' And that's directly from what happened during the George Bush era.

This reflection of real-world events isn’t coincidental but rather a core element of George Lucas’s vision. Lucas himself has never shied away from embedding his narratives with allegorical layers, often commenting on the nature of power, governance, and moral decay. Best’s reminder is a timely nudge to fans that the franchise isn’t just about lightsaber duels and space battles; it's also a dialogue with our reality. Best further elaborated:

And there is a reason why there is a light and a dark and a journey in between them. And that is a direct reflection on who we are as human beings. And I think as we watch these movies, we have to also remember that what we are watching is not just 'a galaxy far, far away, a long time ago,' but it is a reflection of how history repeats itself. And we have the ability to create a history that we can either see as a dark side of history or a light side of history.

The actor’s commentary resonates with a broader narrative function of the beloved saga—and the best sci-fi movies in general–to serve as a mirror to society, reflecting back at us not only our potential for greatness but also our capacity for destruction.

When not pontificating on the political philosophy of the Galaxy Far Far Away, Ahmed Best embraces his controversial Jar Jar Binks character and even teased his return . Still, he has once again stepped into the cosmic arena. He graced the screen as Jedi Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian.

