Star Wars’ Ahmed Best Teases Return To The Galaxy, And Fans Are Freaking Out About Jar Jar Binks

There are popular movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Since generations grew up with the galaxy far, far away, there's a massive and wildly passionate fanbase. Fans are eager to see what's coming in upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, with the latter being available with Disney+ subscription. Actor Amed Best recently teased his return to the franchise, and fans are freaking out about a possible Jar Jar Binks resurgence.

Best is known for bringing Jar Jar to life in The Phantom Menace, but he also recently appeared on The Mandalorian as Jedi Kelleran Beq. Since he's back in the Star Wars fold, fans have been wondering if his signature character might return as well. That chatter has gotten louder since Best posted on Instagram a picture of him doing motion capture for the franchise. Check it out below:

Well, I'm definitely intrigued. Since Best has expressed interest in playing Jar Jar again sometime in the future, this new post could be a sign that it's finally happen. All will be revealed sometime in the future, but fans are freaking out in the comments section.

Ahmed Best faced serious mental health issues after The Phantom Menace was released, so seeing him back and celebrated as Jar Jar Binks would be a long time coming. Fans are freaking out in the comments of his post, with one response reading simply:

The Return of Jar Jar?? 🥹

At the time of writing this story, that comment has over 600 likes, so there's definitely a contingent of Star Wars fans who would love to see Jar Jar return after all these years. Although we'll have to wait and see whether or not this is actually happening.

Plenty of fans are wondering exactly what project Best might be working on, with another popular comment musing about the possibilities. As they posted:

Please confirm whether or not this is mocap for Mando S3 or THE RETURN OF JAR JAR

Honestly, I'm ready for it. With the Skywalker Saga over after the ending of The Rise of Skywalker, it seems like just about anything could happen. And that's why some folks who are commenting on Best's post are bringing up a viral fan theory that Jar Jar was actually a deep cover Sith the entire time. That fun response reads:

Darth Jar Jar is canon now.

Honestly, who wouldn't want to see Darth Jar Jar come to life at this point? That would be a wild way for Ahmed Best to get redemption as the character, however unlikely.

Clearly Best knows that his IG post would break the internet, especially among Star Wars fans. And only time will reveal if he's actually playing Jar Jar again, or is working within the galaxy on another project. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates.