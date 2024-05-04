Of Course Samuel L Jackson Was Celebrating May The 4th As Soon As Humanly Possible

May the 4th is once again upon us, which means Star Wars fans across the galaxy, er… Internet are showing their love for George Lucas’ science fiction saga. Of course, members of the general public aren’t the only folks who get in on the fun, as franchise alums also pay tribute to the cosmic series of films and TV shows. Samuel L. Jackson, who’s widely known to fans for his portrayal of Jedi Master Mace Windu, annually marks the occasion. And, of course, given his track record, he sought to celebrate the day as soon as humanly possible this year.

The delightful 75-year-old actor rarely ever misses a moment to celebrate the Star Wars universe, and that’s especially apparent every May the 4th. Historically, he’s taken to social media to commemorate the date with some sweet posts. He did just that this year in the very early hours of the morning, and his tributes certainly didn’t miss. In one snapshot shared to his Instagram story, he sported a truly sweet SW shirt, which pays homage to the Prequel Trilogy. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Of course, the star couldn’t help but show love to his own fan-favorite character. He shared another post that was appropriately tinted with the color purple. The star showed off a slick Mace Windu hoodie (that I wouldn’t mind owning myself). He also dropped a caption that I think a number of fans would agree with:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s always great to see just how much love Star Wars fans have for Samuel L. Jackson. However, I also find it quite refreshing that he never hesitates to show off his passion for the galaxy far, far away. Like so many of us, he’s long been intrigued and entertained by George Lucas’ tales of the Jedi, Sith and those caught up in their clashes over various centuries. Jackson’s fandom is nothing but wonderful, and I applaud the fact that he shared his yearly posts so early this time around.

Past years have seen the Hollywood icon share some truly sweet nods to the pop culture staple. For instance, in 2021, Samuel L. Jackson celebrated Star Wars Day early by sharing a selfie, in which sported another cool Windu shirt. Jackson also got his May 4th on in 2023 by sharing an image of himself in that same sharp hoodie. The images scream, “I love Star Wars,” but one could argue that they’re also conveying another message.

For a while now, many have hoped that they might see the live-action return of Mace Windu, who apparently met his demise during the events of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. The man who portrays him, for his part, has long believed the Jedi survived being Force-pushed out of that window. Earlier this year, the star even provided a two-word response when asked about possibly returning as Mace. He simply said, “EVERYTHING YES!!” I’m not sure he’ll ever reprise Windu in upcoming Star Wars movies or TV shows , but it seems there’s plenty of enthusiasm on his end and on the fanbase’s part.

At present though, I’m just glad Samuel L. Jackson’s love for the franchise is still totally palpable. I mean, not many people would have May the 4th posts ready to go up so early in the morning. Here’s hoping he enjoys the day like so many others and, to any fans out there, do yourselves a favor and soak up the festivities as well!

