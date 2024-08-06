The Acolyte's Manny Jacinto Shares The 5-Word Secret For Making Star Wars Sexy Again

There are several takeaways that can be noted following the end of The Acolyte’s run. One of the biggest is that the Internet now has a new Star Wars daddy in the form of Manny Jacinto. He played the role of a Sith warrior known as the Stranger (who also used the alias, Qimir). The enigmatic antagonist practically took the fandom by storm, with many sharing steamy thoughts about the galactic bad boy. Lucasfilm and Disney even increased the hype by posting a thirst trap of Jacinto’s character . Now, amid the continued buzz, the actor is sharing the five-word secret for making this long-running franchise sexy again.

Manny Jacinto has been putting in work as an actor for quite some time, so it’s great to see him getting so much love for The Acolyte (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription ). However, I even have to admit that I never would’ve imagined that his role on the show would resonate with so many people in this way. He discussed that attention during a wide-ranging interview with GQ . When discussing the reason for why he appears to be so seductive on camera, Jacinto attributed it to “baby oil and wet hair.” Here’s what the actor specifically said:

I mean, I think baby oil goes a long way. Baby oil and wet hair.

Considering how the Top Gun: Maverick star’s appearance on the Star Wars show, I’d say that those elements were certainly effective. The wet hair in particular is a nice touch, and it quickly catches a person’s attention. And that’s saying something, especially when considering that Qimir sports it while doing battle with the Jedi in a truly explosive scene. With so much charisma, the character certainly following in the footsteps of other sex symbols like Harrison Ford's Han Solo and Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian.

Of course, it should be said that there’s more to this character than his physical appearance. The Acolyte’s showrunner, Leslye Headland, shared some thoughtful sentiments in regard to that when speaking with GQ via email:

The Stranger flips classic gender tropes of hypersexualization. But a true sex symbol is someone who resonates emotionally with fans. Manny’s magnetism is rooted in his acting, not just his physique. His ability to access vulnerability, empathy, and longing is very compelling.

So, while Manny Jacinto’s character may be the Internet’s new Kylo Ren because of his apparent sex appeal, that’s not the only reason why people have taken to him. He’s also a compelling character with an interesting story that viewers are invested in. Plus, Jacinto’s actual performance is quite layered. The Good Place alum can be unassuming in one instance and, in another, he can just be downright terrifying. (The moment he says “Hello” during that fight in the forests of Khofar is unsettling.) On top of all that, he always plays the role in a cerebral manner. So don’t just chalk up the mysterious warrior’s popularity to Jacinto’s physique but also his ability to portray the complexities of the Sith devotee.

Fans are likely hoping to see more of the Stranger/Qimir moving forward though, at this point, it’s unclear if that will happen. While The Acolyte has crushed on streaming , Lucasfilm has yet to reveal whether a second season will go into production. Should that happen, viewers would be able to see what lies ahead for Qimir and Osha following the major finale . (Otherwise, there’s also the matter of that massive Star Wars cameo that fans were treated to.) Let’s hope that we’ll see Manny Jacinto reprise his role down the road. And, if that happens, the actor may want to grab some more baby oil and make sure that his hair is appropriately wet, if he wishes to maintain the level of sexiness he’s brought to the galaxy far, far away.

All eight episodes of The Acolyte are available to stream on Disney+ now. While you wait for news on whether it’ll be renewed, look over the schedule of upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies .