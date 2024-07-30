The Acolyte Has Been Crushing On Streaming, And Now There’s A Fan Campaign For Season 2

Those who keep up with many of the latest titles to hit streaming platforms may be familiar with one of the biggest TV shows to arrive in recent weeks. I’m talking about The Acolyte , which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription . The latest Star Wars show garnered a vast array of responses, with some fans praising it and others panning it for one reason or another. Despite that latter point, the sci-fi drama has apparently been crushing within the digital landscape. And, now, it seems that there’s a true fan campaign to get the show renewed for another season.

What Do We Know About The Acolyte’s Viewership At This Point?

By now, most probably know that, streaming services have historically kept exact viewership figures close to the vest. However, major details are released in that regard on certain occasions. The premiere of Acolyte, which occurred back in early June garnered a number of eyes, as it earned 11.1 million views in five days. With that, it became the streamer’s biggest premiere of 2024. As the eight-episode season progressed, other entities suggested that the show was dominating on streaming as well.

One such website to do that was Rotten Tomatoes . In an editorial posted to the site, the recently released Star Wars show was marked as the No. 1 most popular TV show right now. It’s also worth mentioning that, as of this writing, the series holds an 80-percent critic’s score on the site. The audience score, however, is much lower, as it currently sits at 17 percent. In large part, that’s arguably due to review-bombing that has occurred since even before the premiere dropped.

Any of the criticisms from certain fans aside, it would seem that the Lucasfilm-produced show has garnered a solid following. That’s probably why a number of people are rallying for it to return.

What Are Fans Doing To Help Get The Acolyte Renewed?

Even now, there still seem to be a number of fans taking to social media to share their love of The Acolyte. That passion has led to the creation of a new hashtag that’s been making the rounds as of late. #RenewTheAcolyte seems to be going strong, as fans are using it to share observations about the show that most speak to them. (And yes, that includes the thirst traps of Manny Jacinto’s Qimir.) You can check out a few of the reactions down below:

The lightsaber fights in The Acolyte were some of the best we’ve ever seen. I need to see more. #RenewTheAcolyte. - @brookstweetz

I may rewatch this again soon….for like the 5th time in as many weeks. #RenewTheAcolyte - @Diable_Jambe88

#Renewtheacolyte because if you ever watched CW growing up & noticed that EVERY person on Mandalore had blond hair & blue eyes & you always thought of yourself as someone who would come from a warrior clan, I give you Mae❤️❤️… - @OGPlaneteer

I love when writers or creators actually care about the 'Female Gaze' and what makes it different writing wise. I think it often gets misinterpreted so I'm happy when I see creators actually nail it. #RenewTheAcolyte #Oshmir - @SamuraiBre

Some fans have also been quite creative when it comes to their efforts to prop up the Star Wars show. One particular fan’s post on X was quite cheeky, as they used a sweet piece of merchandise to get their point across:

jecki says #RenewTheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/EWiIn8wuRoJuly 25, 2024

Those who’ve seen The Acolyte are surely aware of the fact that there are more than a few plot threads that have yet to be resolved. And, of course, there’s also the matter of that major cameo in the finale . As of right now, Disney+ has yet to indicate whether the series will return for a second season. Time will tell when a decision might be made but, in the meantime, it’s likely that series devotees will continue to make their feelings on a renewal known on social media, as others continue to stream the show.

