The Acolyte Introduced A Long-Talked About Star Wars Character, But I’m Worried About Them Overshadowing A More Intriguing Season 2 Plot Point

Warning: SPOILERS for The Acolyte Season 1 finale are ahead!

The Acolyte Season 1 is over, and while there’s no official word yet from Disney and Lucasfilm about if we can expect Season 2 on the slate of upcoming Star Wars TV shows, there will certainly be enough plot threads for another batch of episodes to follow up on. This includes Osha agreeing to train with Qimir, a.k.a. “The Stranger,” and the revelation that he was once the apprentice of Vernestra Rwohm. But for Star Wars fans invested in the franchise’s deeper lore, arguably the biggest moment from the episode titled “The Acolyte” was the long-awaited introduction of Darth Plagueis.

After nearly two decades of being mentioned in the official canon (remember that the 2012 novel Star Wars: Darth Plageuis is part of the Legends continuity), Plagueis finally appeared in the flesh, and it’s safe to assume that if The Acolyte Season 2 happens, he’ll play an important role in it. While I’m all for this, I also worry that bringing in the Sith Lord in could detract from a more intriguing plot point.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Darth Plagueis Has Arrived

After trying on Qimir’s helmet, which wouldn’t have come off her head had the Sith not intervened, Osha shared she had a vision of Mae killing Sol without a weapon. Knowing that her sister was on Brendok, she and Qimir headed there in the latter’s ship, As they were leaving, a mysterious figure observed them from a nearby cave.

He’s shrouded in shadows, but there’s no mistaking that as Darth Plagueis, who was first mentioned in Revenge of the Sith as the master of Sheen Palpatine, a.k.a. Darth Sidious. In the Prequel Trilogy-capper, Palpatine informed Anakin Skywalker that Plagueis had learned to use the Dark Side of the Force to cheat death and create life. Ironically though, he wasn’t able to prevent his own death when Palpatine killed him in his sleep.

Additionally, The Rise of Skywalker’s novelization mentioned that the reason Palpatine was able to survive his perceived demise in Return of the Jedi was thanks to the “secret of immortality” he’d obtained from Plagueis. It was also mentioned that Plageuis had tried to form a Force dyad, the same kind of connection Rey and Kylo in the final Sequel Trilogy movie, but he was unsuccessful. Now The Acolyte has brought Plagueis into play, and while we can’t say this with 100% certainty just yet, the implication is that he is Qimir’s master.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Plagueis’ Inclusion Shouldn’t Overshadow Qimir And Osha’s Stories

Given that The Acolyte takes place 100 years before The Phantom Menace, I’d long suspected that this show would include Darth Plagueis. Those suspicions only grew larger when it was revealed that Osha and Mae were created by the Nightsisters by using a “vergence” in the Force on Brendok, and this could easily be the same power that Plagueis used to create life. Plus, with Qimir identifying himself as Sith rather than just a general Dark Side user, Plagueis would be a logical choice to train him.

Assuming Plagueis is indeed Qimir’s master, then obviously we need him around in The Acolyte to learn how Qimir became so powerful. However, I don’t want this Star Wars series to become The Darth Plagueis Show in the process. Yes, we’ll finally get to see his personality and learn information that will flesh out what was shared about him in Revenge of the Sith, but that shouldn’t detract from Osha, Mae, Qimir and Venestra, the four leading characters left over after Season 1’s conclusion.

One of The Acolyte’s big draws is how self-contained it is within the franchise. Shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka have become steeped in deep lore because of their ties to past series like The Clone Wars and Rebels, but with The Acolyte, as long as you’ve watched the Star Wars movies in order, you can easily follow along, although reading High Republic literature will certainly enhance the viewing experience. I worry that by bringing Plageuis in, we’ll end back up deep into the lore weeds, which is fine for some shows, but not necessarily needed for this one.

Plagueis should chiefly be used as a way to flesh out Qimir’s story, not become The Acolyte’s focus. We need to learn what Qimir’s life was like under the tutelage of Vernestra Rwohm. What kind of a Jedi was he? What are the circumstances that led to her believing he was dead? How did he come into contact with Plagueis? And in the present day, now that Venestra knows Qimir, or whatever his real name is, is alive (something that she’s going to tell Yoda about), what will happen when these two cross paths again?

Darth Plagueis is an integral component to all this, but that doesn’t mean he needs to be placed front and center. Even setting aside Qimir’s past needing to be explored, Osha and Mae are still The Acolyte’s main protagonist. Granted, it’s hard to say if Mae will stick around now that her memories have been erased, but Osha is now on the path to the Dark Side after killing Sol and bleeding the cyber crystal in his lightsaber. That what this series needs to continue prioritizing, not Plagueis’ machinations. We already know he’ll survive the series, so really, the only reason he’s needed is as part of the story that will show how Qimir either dies or renounces his Dark Side ways, thus paving the way for Palpatine to fill Plagueis’ apprentice slot.

If/when it’s announced that The Acolyte Season 2 is greenlit, we hear at CinemaBlend will let you know. Until then, revisit Season 1 and the other Star Wars movies and TV shows with your Disney+ subscription. Next up on the horizon in a galaxy far, far away is Skeleton Crew, which is expected to premiere on the Mouse House's streaming service sometime on the 2024 TV schedule. There’s also the movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will open in theaters on May 22, 2026.