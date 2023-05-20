The Mandalorian: 7 Things I Really Hope To See Season 4 Explore

Okay, I’ll be honest – Season 3 of The Mandalorian wasn’t my favorite.

I’d have to say that Season 2 of the popular Disney+ show, starring Pedro Pascal, takes the cake in that regard, but I still enjoyed Season 3 very much. While we did have to wait a particularly long time for it, I hope that Season 4 won’t be nearly as long of a wait. However, at the time of this writing, Season 4 hasn’t been entirely confirmed by the streamer, just by the creators – plus, the writer’s strike is going on, so delays do seem inevitable.

Even so, I’m still excited to think about a possible fourth season after that Season 3 finale , and I do think that there is a lot we could look forward to. There’s so much I’d love to explore in this space world, and these are just a few of the things that I pray this Star Wars show dives a little deeper into in the future.

More Adventures With Just Din And Grogu

Okay, here’s the thing – I do love a lot of the side-characters in The Mandalorian. I’ve become a huge fan of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan from this series, as I hadn’t had the chance to see any of the other appearances her character had made prior to this show. I’ve enjoyed learning more about The Armorer. Peli Motto is actually hilarious, and she brightens my day anytime I see her on screen.

But, man…this season really made me miss the adventures of just Din and Grogu.

I want to reiterate – I do love the side characters. I think there are a lot of valuable stories to tell with them, but Season 3 almost felt like it was more the story of Bo-Katan and less about the story of Din and Grogu, who we honestly signed up for when this show began.

I want to see more adventures with just them. Sure, side characters can join along the way, but everything was so intertwined this season that I really do miss their adventures. It’s just something I would like to see more.

New Worlds

This is Star Wars. Why the heck are we going to the same places over and over?

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again – this is a series that takes place in a never ending universe and yet, somehow, we always end up at the same place, whether it be Tatooine, Nevarro, Sorgan or somewhere in between.

We really haven’t seen many expansions to news worlds since Season 2, and while I’m always down for building the lore of these planets, I really would like to see some new areas. New creatures to interact with. Just somewhere new.

And On That – Being Able To See The Rebuilding Of Mandalore

However, even if I do want to see more new planets and new creatures in Season 4, I also want to state that I would enjoy seeing the actual progress of Mandalore being rebuilt.

I don’t just mean do a time jump to three years later and suddenly everything is all peachy keen. I want to see them struggle to rebuild, to find a balance between these two very different versions of Mandalorians and how they learn to co-exist in the Mandalorian culture . I want to see them take out all the monsters and evil things on that planet in order to reclaim it. There’s so much to see.

I worry that there might be some sort of time jump where we don’t get to see any of this. I can only hope it’ll be dealt with accordingly.

More Looks Into The New Republic Dealing With Its Government

I’ll be honest, at first, Season 3, Episode 3 got me a little confused because we spent nearly an hour on characters that I was pretty unfamiliar with, besides Dr. Pershing, but overtime, the episode started to grow on me. Now, I have to say, I wouldn’t mind seeing the New Republic in its early stages.

This timeline isn’t that long after the Empire was destroyed, and I’m sure that at this point, everyone who is in power in the New Republic is struggling to get things in line and see how this new world will work. Just from episode three we could see how it could all get screwy from behind the scenes and how easy it is to betray someone. That kind of stuff is pretty interesting.

A New Original Villain

Let’s all say it together – let Moff Gideon be dead.

I know we all love actor Giancarlo Esposito – he's a killer at playing maniacal villains and is a brilliant performer – but I’m really tired of people trying to say that Moff Gideon survived the Season 3 finale. It’s okay for villains to die, ya’ll. Completely.

If anything, I actually really want a new villain, and not just someone that would support fan service – I want someone new. Someone that can shake things up a bit and add some spice to the story. I have a feeling we might be heading in that direction, but who knows at this point? All I know is that Moff Gideon needs to stay dead – unless somehow, his clones make it out alive.

Grogu’s Background Expanded Even More

One of the best moments of Season 3 was how we were given a little more background information as to who Grogu is, and where he came from – and we got that amazing scene with Ahmed Best as Kelleran Beq, a Jedi master who saved Grogu from the burning Jedi Temple.

But, that was all we really got, and I was so disappointed. I wanted to see so much more of Grogu’s past. Even so, I’m sure that remembering stuff like this might be terrifying for the poor child, so I’m not going to push it too much. However, if we got even just a little bit more, I would be so happy. Just a pinch – I want to eventually know everything about this little green creature.

Boba Fett To Come Back

I’m going to say it – I actually really liked The Book of Boba Fett , thank you, and not just because Din Djarin basically turned into a recurring character there. While I do think the show could have been executed better, I still enjoyed seeing Boba Fett on my television – and sadly, we didn’t get to see that in Season 3.

It’s even more frustrating when you find out that Fett was supposed to be there, as confirmed by the actor, Temuera Morrison , but the call to show up never came. He was such an essential part of Season 2, and yet, we didn’t see him or his partner, Fennec, at all during the most recent episodes. That annoys the heck out of me – and it really makes me want to see him in Season 4. I hope that since Din and Grogu are settled now, they might end up seeing them once again.

While Season 4 of the show is surely ages away (not in lightyears, but still), it’ll be some time before we’re given even a hint as to what could be included in it. Until then, I’ll be re-watching Season 3 and getting excited all the same.