The Book of Boba Fett: 8 Fantastic Moments From The Disney+ Series I'm Still Not Over

The Book of Boba Fett has come and gone with its run on Disney+, telling the story of one of Star Wars' most beloved characters. Through all the hilarious Star Wars tropes that were in the finale mixed in with some crazy guest-stars , the show has truly made an impact in the Star Wars universe.

As a long-time Star Wars fan, I genuinely enjoyed many moments during this series and still can’t stop thinking about many of them – even if some people felt that the show might have run a tad slow. But to me, I’ll always love any moment I can get to learn the story of a Star Wars legend. Here are the top eight moments from The Book of Boba Fett that I’m still not over.

(Image credit: Disney+)

When We FINALLY Get The Answer As To How Boba Fett Even Survived (“Stranger In A Strange Land”)

When we first saw Boba Fett in The Mandalorian, surely Star Wars fans around the globe wondered how the hell he survived getting out of the Sarlacc pit, but the very first episode of The Book of Boba Fett answered that question quickly. The scene in the premiere shows how his armor was the key to his escape – mixed in with some key instincts employed at the last minute. He barely makes it out alive, but it’s almost like a rebirth of Boba Fett .

(Image credit: Disney+)

When Boba Fett Starts To Learn The Ways Of The Tusken Raiders (“The Tribes Of Tatooine”)

Say what you will: I actually liked the Tusken Raiders storyline in The Book of Boba Fett, particularly the narrative in Episode 2, “The Tribes Of Tatooine.” Some critics complain that flashbacks in the streaming series are boring, but I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the former bounty hunter adapt to the ways of the Tatooine natives.

I was entertained watching Boba Fett's slow inauguration into the tribe, learning the ways of their people, and actually growing to care about them... before finding all of them dead; his newfound family was ripped away from him like it was nothing. It set up a decently good story, and one of which I would have liked to see more in the

Star Wars streaming series.

(Image credit: Disney+)

When The Backstory For Fett And Fennec Is Told (“The Gathering Storm”)

I have always loved Ming-Na Wen since I was a kid, she having voiced one of my favorite movie princesses ever, Mulan. But the actor as Fennec in The Book of Boba Fett motivates is a whole different kind of love. Let’s just say that her sniping is astoundingly amazing and I wish I had her aim – but what I really liked about Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett was the reveal of her history with the titular protagonist.

While it was always implied before the show aired that we would learn about the two character's relationship, I really liked seeing the scene play out. I also really loved the whole mod-parlor scene. As someone who was always a little confused as to how they somehow infused robotic parts into human bodies within the Star Wars world, this scene was a lot of fun.

(Image credit: Disney+)

When Din Djarin Arrives (“Return Of The Mandalorian”)

You knew it would be on here; everyone was talking about Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett when it arrived on Disney+. The moment Din Djarin walked through those curtains, in his Mandalorian armor, I think the entire Star Wars fandom collectively screamed in joy.

It has been more than a year since we got any The Mandalorian content, and his entrance into The Book of Boba Fett for those two to fight together was perfect and so needed. And for his first scene to be him just mauling down people with the Darksaber... it gave me chills.

(Image credit: Disney+)

When We Get To See Luke And Grogu Training, If Only For A Little Bit (“From The Desert Comes A Stranger”)

Two moments from The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 on featured on this list, and while Ashoka showing up was close to popping up on here, I have to give the first moment to Luke Skywalker and Grogu (Baby Yoda) training with the force.

There are so many reasons to love this scene, from the very much improved CGI of Luke’s face, to Grogu learning to properly use his powers, to even that small little callback of Luke doing a flip with Yoda in the forest. “From The Desert Comes A Stranger” was purely for the original Star Wars fans of the first trilogy, and it made me smile the whole way through.

(Image credit: Disney+)

When Cad Bane, Of All People, Shows Up (“From The Desert Comes A Stranger”)

For those who don’t know who Cad Bane is, please educate yourself. While Luke and Baby Yoda during Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett felt like it was for the older fans, Cad Bane felt like a thank you to the fans who watched the animated series, The Clone Wars, and boy oh boy, was I excited as all hell.

Watching "From The Desert Comes A Stranger" for the first time, I couldn’t believe that this man was standing there, rendered in live-action. While I do think that there are a teensy number of aspects that could have been done slightly differently in bringing the character to life, everything about his get-up was almost spot-on, and that stand-off between him and Cobb Vanth was amazing.

(Image credit: Disney+)

That Final Battle Between The Residents Of Mos Espa And The Pykes (“In The Name Of Honor”)

The last episode of The Book of Boba Fett is the combination of everything that was teased over the course of the show finally coming together – with the intersection of Boba Fett and Din Djarin's stories seeing heroes teaming up to battle villains and create an all-out shooting war between the residents of Mos Espa and the Pykes.

There are certain moments that definitely stand out as a little more campy than others, like that goofy spin or that these giant monsters were taken down pretty easily, but this is a show about alien cowboys and space assassins in the middle of a fictional desert planet. I’m not looking for realism. I’m looking for an all-out fun war mixed in with some badass moments, and the finale of The Book of Boba Fett delivered that for sure.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Grogu And Din Djarin Reuniting (“In The Name Of Honor”)

I mean, I have to put this on here. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

The Mandalorian Seaosn 2 finale saw Luke Skywalker take Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) away from Din Djarin for training, and in Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett, Luke gives Grogu a choice: to go back to Din or continue training as a Jedi. Grogu chooses to go back to Din, and their reunion is memorable, to say the least.

You can’t sit here and tell me you didn’t have at least a single tear in your eye when Grogu jumped into Din’s arms mid-battle, not even caring about the craziness around them – only happy to see his favorite person again. While this could have been dealt with in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, a part of me is also happy it’s happened already and that we’re set-up for big things in the future of their story. I need to see more Grogu and Din, please.

While we don’t know if The Book of Boba Fett will receive a Season 2 just yet, I can say that I thoroughly enjoyed the first . Is it the best Star Wars TV show out there? No, of course not, as that crown is still held by Clone Wars. But it certainly had all the Star Wars nostalgia I was prepared to experience and more, and made me want to re-watch the classics over and over again. My only request is that I see Fennec again. Can we make this happen, Disney?