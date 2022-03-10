Pedro Pascal's Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

I’m sure within the last couple of years you’ve heard a name pop up in the media a lot, and that would be the impeccably talented Pedro Pascal. While he’s made strides through some of his biggest hits like The Mandalorian, Pascal has been in the business for some time now and has some awesome roles that you should check out if you’re a fan of the actor.

From Game of Thrones to movies like Kingsman: The Golden Circle, here are some of the best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows that are streaming right now, or available to rent.

Graceland (2013-2014)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if undercover members of U.S. government organizations lived together? That’s what Graceland is all about. Several people from the law all live together in a beach house on the coast of California, known as “Graceland,” where they work together.

For the first season of the show, Pascal portrayed Juan Badillo, an FBI officer who is assigned to a case. While he was only a recurring cast member, he’s certainly one of the memorable faces, as his storyline is integral to the first season and creates conflicts for many.

Stream Graceland on Hulu.

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

In this sequel to the 2017 film, Wonder Woman 1984 follows the legendary hero in the eighties as she tries to live a normal life while also fighting crime. But soon, her world is turned upside down when Steve, a man from her past that she thought was long-gone, returns back to her.

Pedro Pascal actually portrays the villain in Wonder Woman 1984 - well, one of them - playing Maxwell Lord, a businessman that uses the outside world to his advantage to become almost like a god. While Maxwell Lord is a bit out there, Pedro Pascal truly showed his capabilities of playing a villain, even if his reign of terror didn’t last that long.

Stream Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max.

Rent Wonder Woman 1984 on Amazon.

Game Of Thrones (2014)

I feel like I don’t even need to tell you about Game of Thrones. You probably already know about it. This famous fantasy series follows the people of Westeros (and some in Essos) as they all fight for one thing - the right to rule the country on the Iron Throne and take out all their enemies.

While the Game of Thrones cast is stacked with talent regardless, Pedro Pascal was a part of that during Season 4, when he played Oberyn Martell, who was one of the main heads of the Martell family, and a skilled lover and fighter. This was the first time I had ever seen Pascal act and damn it, I wanted more of Oberyn so much. Pascal brought out so much charisma in that character and he could have gone far - ya know, if his character didn’t end the way it did, but a girl can dream.

Stream Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

He wants revenge, and he’ll get equal no matter what. In The Equalizer 2, starring Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, a former Marine goes on a quest for revenge around the world when he discovers that one of his closest friends was murdered. Now, it’s up to him to avenge their death.

Pascal plays Dave York, the main partner of Denzel Washington’s character, Robert McCall, for most of the movie, and I have to say - seeing him in The Equalizer 2 just further makes me think that he would be stellar in more action parts just like this. Dave York was the perfect partner and this is also partly because of the great chemistry both Pascal and Washington had. What a great sequel to be a part of.

Stream The Equalizer 2 on Starz.

Rent The Equalizer 2 on Amazon.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Spies and thrills is what comes from The Kingsman series. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, we follow the same group of fantastic spies, The Kingsman, as they team up with another big secret organization from across the world to take down a huge enemy that could threaten the lives of innocent people - so normal, everyday life.

Man, I want to see Pascal in more agent roles. He was smooth as Agent Whiskey. You can’t sit here, look at this man, and say he doesn’t look good as a secret agent. He’s slick, sly, and every ounce of suave that he needs to be to rock this role. Even if he probably won’t be popping up in another Kingsman movie (for reasons you’ll find out later on if you watch it), I want to see him in more spy roles because he was excellent here.

Rent Kingsman: The Golden Circle on Amazon.

We Can Be Heroes (2020)

This has to be one of the most adorable kids movies out there. We Can Be Heroes follows little kids, who are the children of famous superheroes. But when their parents are kidnapped by aliens that are threatening to destroy the world, they have to work together to save them and become heroes themselves.

Pascal portrays one of the superheroes in the film, Marcus Moreno, a swordsman who is the leader of the heroics (basically, the Avengers in this world), and he’s badass for when you get to see him on the screen, but the time he has with his onscreen daughter, Missy, is definitely some of the highlights of the cute family film. It was a huge hit for Netflix , so who knows? Maybe we'll get more Moreno in the future.

Stream We Can Be Heroes on Netflix.

Narcos (2015-2017)

If you want a crime drama where Pascal really shows his skills as an actor, check out Narcos. This famous series follows the story of Pablo Escobar, a famous drug kingpin, and his rise to power through the business of cocaine.

While Wagner Moura was fantastic as Pablo Escobar, Pedro Pascal portrayed Javier Pena, the real-life DEA agent that was tasked with bringing down Escobar in real life. He is freaking amazing in this role. As someone who was always fascinated by this lifestyle and how Escobar did it, I was also just as intrigued to learn about the agents who hunted him down and Pascal was the perfect portrayal.

Stream Narcos on Netflix.

Triple Frontier (2019)

In this Netflix original film, a group of U.S. Army Delta Force operators are living their lives, but come back together for one single cause - this time, not for the sake of the world, but to plan a heist to rob a crime lord in South America to combat the crime there.

While this film has plenty of famous faces, like Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and more, I always really liked Pascal’s character the most. Catfish, as his character is called, was a special ops pilot and damn, does he know how to fly the heck out of a plane. His scenes were always the coolest to watch, even as someone who isn’t the biggest fan of heist movies. Truly out of this world.

Stream Triple Frontier on Netflix.

The Mandalorian (2019 - Present)

You knew it was coming. This very popular Disney+ show takes place in the Star Wars universe and is called The Mandalorian, following Din Djarin. Acting as a bounty hunter across the galaxy, one day, he runs into a child -- referred to by fans as Baby Yoda -- and takes him under his care.

Pedro Pascal is the lead character in The Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and while his face is covered for most of it (as this is the way), he embodies this role. From the movements to the mannerisms to even the way he speaks, there is no other soul on this Earth that I think could play Din Djarin better than this man right here. We’ve gotten to see his face a couple times in the show, but at the end of the day, mask or not, the dude is just a badass and only Pascal could show off that skill. Now if The Mandalorian Season 3 could just get here already, I'd be happy.

Stream The Mandalorian on Disney+.