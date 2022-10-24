While Star Wars Fans Wait For Information About Rian Johnson’s Movie, Another Big Screen Adventure Took A Major Step Forward

Since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2019, the larger Star Wars franchise has clearly had a big screen problem. While numerous projects have been announced for theatrical release from time to time, three years later, none have come out-- and the next one is at least three years away. However, following on the news that Rian Johnson’s Star Wars project is not dead, there is apparently another one that is creeping forward, and it even has a director.

Deadline is reporting that Lost producer Damon Lindelof is co-writing a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, and that Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been brought on to helm the project. This is the second major theatrical project for Obaid-Chinoy in the last month. She was also recently attached to a theatrical adaptation of the novel Brilliance being produced by Will Smith .

At this point, that’s basically all we know about the project. It’s being specified that Lindelof is co-writing the script, but nobody apparently knows who he is co-writing the movie with. The script is also not yet complete, but the decision was made to bring in a director now so that the director’s vision for the project could become part of the script.

According to the most recent list of Upcoming Disney movies from the studio, there are two Star Wars projects that have release dates. One is set to open in December 2025, and the other is set for December 2027. Both movies are untitled so we don’t know what they are. One of them is expected to be the Star Wars film being written by Taika Waititi. The other is anybody’s guess, so it could very well be this project.

Rian Johnson recently confirmed that his Star Wars movie, or movies, is a project that he has continued to discuss with Lucasfilm, so while some rumors have indicated the planned trilogy is dead, that does not appear to be the case. Having said that, there are also no specific plans for that movie to go into active production, so when we could see it is anybody’s guess.

There are two other Star Wars projects whose future is a bit more cloudy. Marvel's Kevin Feige was going to produce a Star Wars movie at one point, but the last we heard about that project there was nothing of note going on. More curious is the Rogue Squadron film, which Patty Jenkins was set to direct. That film had a set release date before being pulled off the calendar entirely. Clearly the movie wasn’t moving at a speed that would allow it to hit its previous date, but we don’t know if the movie is still happening at all.