Would Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson Return As Hux? Here’s What He Said

The Star Wars universe is constantly expanding, especially with the laundry list of new Star Wars projects announced for Disney+. This means there is room for a number of actors from different iterations of the franchise to reprise their characters in new and unique ways. When Domhnall Gleeson was asked whether or not he would be willing to play General Hux again in a future project for Disney, he had a very enthusiastic response.

Hux hasn’t appeared in a galaxy far, far away since The Rise of Skywalker, but it seems like Gleeson is ready to change that. In speaking to The Wrap, the Star Wars alum spoke glowingly about his character in the beloved franchise and his willingness to play General Hux again. He said:

Of course I would! He was really interesting, and I think there's a lot I could do more [with him]. I don't see them making the call. I'm not sure anybody's clamoring for a Hux sequel or prequel. But yeah, of course. Those movies are amazing.

It'd certainly be nice to see the stoic antagonist again on the big or small screen. General Hux was a big presence in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, serving as a prominent First Order leader alongside Supreme Leader Snoke and Kylo Ren. However, making an appearance in something set post-Rise of Skywalker may be impossible given the events from that movie. SPOILER ALERT, General Hux is shot dead for treason by General Pryde for helping Resistance fighters Finn, Poe and Chewie escape imprisonment and leading them to the Millennium Falcon.

Nevertheless, Disney seems to be skewing its focus on Star Wars towards prequels anyway. The Obi Wan Kenobi series was a major success, with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen both reprising their roles. That's in addition to The Mandalorian Season 3 being set for a 2023 release and Diego Luna will be reprising his role from Rogue One in Andor, a Disney+ series premiering later this month. Clearly there are plenty of potential ways for Gleeson to return to the franchise.

Since his Star Wars tenure, Gleeson has been quite busy. The Irish actor has participated in a number of projects, including the comedy/thriller series Run for HBO and the Irish comedy series Frank of Ireland. He is currently starring alongside Steve Carrell in The Patient, a miniseries for FX that is streaming exclusively for Hulu subscribers.

It may be a while before we see Domhnall Gleeson reprise his role in a Star Wars project, as there are currently no projects within the franchise he is officially attached to, assuming it happens at all. However, in the meantime, you can revisit his performance as General Hux in the Star Wars sequel films, currently streaming for Disney+ subscribers. Also, check out our feature on where to watch some other great performances by Domhnall Gleeson.