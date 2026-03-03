The Beast Games Season 2 Finale Had Some Great Moments, But Also Some Issues

Beast Games Season 2 has been a mixed bag. It’s had some really fun moments, entertaining episodes, and a thrilling ride from start to finish. However, it’s been imperfect. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Season 2 finale has continued this theme.

The second season ends on more of a whimper than a bang. Some may love the Beast Games Season 2 finale, but I found myself wanting more. Nonetheless, it did have some thrilling moments that showcase some of the show’s strengths. Let’s discuss what worked and didn’t work about the Beast Games Season 2 finale.

Warning: Beast Games Season 2 Spoilers Are Ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Prime Video.)

The Small Amount Of Women In The Finals Felt Problematic On The Beast Games Season 2 Finale

Only a few women make it into the top ten of the Beast Games Season 2 finale. A single woman makes it to the top 5 finalists. The men immediately band together to get her out. It’s hard to watch. This also reminds us how the men have been plotting against the Beast Games women for a while.

Finalist Monika Ronk contributed to this male domination. Beast Games Season 2 had plenty of great stories involving all genders, but it felt like the women got overlooked this season. I don’t think Beast Games is sexist or had this issue in Season 1, but the finale especially called attention to the women being overshadowed and overlooked in Season 2. It was all about the men towards the end of this season of Beast Games.

Monica was one of the most memorable and important characters all season. However, she makes the decision to help the men at the expense of the women. Therefore, her loyalty remained mostly with them.

I don’t think this is an error with casting, and it may just have happened because the muscles dominated this season. They included women, but naturally, the men represented more of the physical strength. Hopefully, in Beast Games Season 3, we see more women make it to the finals.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We Get To Witness Some Karma Coming For Players In The End

I wasn’t a fan of many of the final ten contestants. They either hadn’t gotten enough storyline to care that they made it this far, or they had done some sketchy things during their journey on the show. Many of them had already won large monetary prizes or were among the groups and individuals who won big in Season 2.

Frankly, some felt like villains. It’s hard to root for villains on reality TV, even if they’re creating some of the best moments. We need likable players. Monika is an interesting character, but when you remember that she already betrayed a bunch of women by eliminating them for the men, you feel less sympathetic about her being betrayed by Nick Mariano. Then you also become okay with him not making the finals when you remember that Nick took $250,000 and didn’t care that it meant less money for everyone else.

The real karma comes with Auguste Auger's elimination. He had been acting a bit aggressively and irritatingly for the last few episodes. He’s leading the charge to get Hannah Riggs out of the game. Therefore, I cheered when Tyler Lucas took out Auguste instead of Hannah.

It’s the moment that lets viewers know that Tyler is the hero of Beast Games Season 2. It also allows everyone to cheer with this move. We watch karma take out Auguste for his aggressive gameplay.

Obviously, Beast Games is just a show, and no one is a hero or villain in the series. All is fair in a competition show for millions. Nonetheless, TV shows operate in a hero and villain world, so the series makes you turn against certain players to cheer when their inevitable downfall happens. The karma on the finale felt earned and deserved.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Russian Roulette Style Final Game On Beast Games Lacks Some Excitement

I enjoyed the final showdown in Beast Games Season 1, but that’s probably because it didn’t feel as tedious as it did in Season 2. They went through so many rounds to find the check. Mr. Beast, Jimmy Donaldson, even says how quickly the showdown happens in the first season.

This makes the win more exciting. By the time Tyler finally finds the check, you’re more thrilled it’s over than at his win. However, Beast Games succeeds at tricking you into uncertainty about the winner.

It does a fake-out win with Beast Games runner-up, Cory Sims. He opens the suitcase, and we see a flash of his family. For a moment, you think that he won. This is a good editing choice because it makes the drawn-out suitcase roulette slightly more interesting.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

However, The Show Succeeds At Making You Root For The Winner

I turned against the finalist when they began to target Hannah. It felt uncomfortable and very slightly sinister. Therefore, when Tyler goes against peer pressure and his allies to make things a bit fairer, I cheered for him. It was also in that moment that I realized that he was probably the winner of the season.

Beast Games may occasionally fail some storytelling tricks, but it knows how to make viewers care in the end about the winner. The flashback of Tyler’s journey also reminds viewers of his other “heroic” moments throughout the season. It makes him seem like the chosen one. The only right person to win Beast Games Season 2

However, Cory makes some less-than-honorable decisions throughout the show, but the series makes sure to also remind viewers that he’s human. He’s doing this for his family. Cory deserves to win as well, but Tyler is the winner. I am happy with his win.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Afterlook At The Winners Is A Nice Touch. But Reminds Me Of Some Of Beast Games Problems

I liked being reminded of all the prizes given out in Season 2. Season 1 had a lot of winners, but Season 2 was really about just giving out as much money as possible, and all these side quests to win something. I enjoyed that aspect of Beast Games. There can only be one grand prize winner, but there are many other consolation prizes in Season 2.

However, the main issue with this tribute to the winners is that it reminds us of all the players. Beast Games has so many contestants that it’s hard to follow all their stories. Some of them may stand out, but it’s hard to make a star of the season with so much happening. I think this season improved a bit by focusing longer on a select few important players, but it could still have been done better. The Beast Games winner didn’t have enough screen time to truly be overwhelmingly happy with his victory.

The show tries towards the end, but it feels a little too late to try to highlight Tyler’s journey. The Prime Video subscription has a lot of great content, but Beast Games is definitely one of the major draws if you love competition reality TV shows. Even its weaknesses are often overpowered by its strengths..