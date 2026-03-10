‘I Can’t Imagine The BS.’ Jodie Sweetin Talks Seeing The Olsens At Bob Saget’s Funeral (And Where’s She’s At On Candace Cameron Bure)

In the history of TV families, Full House stands out as a beloved property that has been fondly remembered for decades, and that eventually even led to the Fuller House spinoff. Of course, even the best of families can be messy. Jodies Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure, for example, have had some public clashes . Or, there’s the time the Olsen twins declined to participate in the revival show. Sweetin was asked about this and more in a recent interview, and her take on the entire matter is quite a bit refreshing.

When It Comes To The Olsens, Sweetin Feels A Lot Of Empathy

Jodie Sweetin spent her formative years on the set of Full House, but she told Bob The Drag Queen in a recent interview the girls were much younger when they kicked off their TV careers. What followed was a whirlwind of fame and money, but looking from the outside, she personally feels Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were overworked.

I saw how hard they were worked in order to pull all that [success] off, and I didn’t envy it at all. No, I did not. I always actually felt really bad that they had to do all that because they really lost out on having, like, a childhood.

They didn’t have the same choice to be in the industry she feels she had as a younger person. On her end, the struggles in her career actually came as her years as a child actor were ending. She wasn’t sure what she would do as an adult, but she also didn’t have the millions of eyeballs following her every single moment in public her onscreen sisters did.

I can’t imagine you know, the two of them, the attention that they get. The three of us were really close as kids. I was much closer with them. They came to my house on weekends. I took Mary-Kate and Ashley horseback riding for the first time. Now Mary-Kate owns horses and stuff. We would go to Disneyland together… we were really close. I wish nothing but the best for them, but I can’t imagine all the bs that they’ve had to deal with over the years.

She’s not really surprised Mary-Kate and Ashley ultimately left the industry. (Mostly, Mary-Kate had a few roles as an adult.) Time passed and the cast grew apart. Sweetin opened up about finally seeing the Olsens at Bob Saget’s funeral in 2022 , and how she feels about their relationship changing over time.

You know when we saw Mary-Kate and Ashley after Bob had passed that was the first time that we’d really seen each other or been together for years. They were in NY and in Europe. Also, I have to think about it like, for me, I did the show from age 5-13. That is your childhood, your memorable years. I don’t really have much memories before the show.

Everyone reunited in 2022 at Bob Saget's "punk rock shiva," which also featured appearances from fellow comedians like Dave Chappelle and Jeff Ross, his pal John Mayer, and the dudes in the Full House cast. Since then, they've gone their separate ways again. Unlike the older gang, Sweetin thinks the age gap is one of the reasons the girls separated themselves from the rest of the Full House cast, who really have supported one another publicly and came together for the revival, which is still available to watch with a Netflix subscription .

They started as babies and were eight when they ended. While we were all close then, do you still talk to the people from when you were seven years old? they’re just in different years now. I get it. They’re doing their own thing. It was never like we hated each other or anything like that.

Now, just because Sweetin doesn’t feel any ill will towards the twins doesn’t mean there aren’t occasionally differences of opinion and disagreements within the cast. Candace Cameron Bure’s exit from Hallmark and comments about “traditional marriage ” did inspire Sweetin to speak out against her co-star a while back. They obviously have appeared together at events since, but sometimes a full house can lead to conflict.

How Jodie Sweetin Feels About Candace Cameron Bure Now

Sweetin has previously said she has a different viewpoint than Bure. Back in 2022, Candace posted her comments about “traditional marriage” and Sweetin followed up with her own comments about being an LGBTQ ally. Fuller House had ended its run by that point , and both had moved on to new projects, but they managed to reunite at ‘90s Con some months later.

The actress has a very pragmatic approach to her relationship with her former co-star, noting she knows who she is as a person. But she also knows who Bure is.

Candace does her thing and, you know, we sit on very opposite sides of things and I’m just, kind of, a loud, outspoken bitch about a lot of things, and that’s not going to stop me. And if that ain’t you, that ain’t you.

For her part, Bure has said it's all "love" with her Full and Fuller House family. She knows from the outside, it can seem like they "bicker," but she seems grateful to still be a part of the group and show that set the tone of her career. While the Olsens don't always participate, it seems like it's all love from Sweetin there, too.