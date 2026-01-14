I've Been Waiting For Beast Games To Drop A Big Twist In Season 2. How The Survivor Crossover Delivered

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Beast Games Season 2 episode "The Survivor Takeover." Stream the episode with a Prime Video subscription, and read at your own risk!

Beast Games Season 2 is through Episode 4 and, as someone who loved Season 1, I've had a gripe. During the first three installments, the show has been light on the social elements that made Season 1 so addictive. Thankfully, though, that all changed with the Survivor crossover.

I guess when you're giving away an island, it only makes sense to invite Jeff Probst to get in on the fun. At least we now know why Mr. Beast is in the 50th season of the CBS reality series. However, before I get too sidetracked, let's talk about this exciting episode and the big twist that has me hyped.

Jeff Probst Helped Mr. Beast Give Away His Latest Island

Probst escorted Mr. Beast and the rest of the remaining competitors to an island for a chance to compete in Survivor challenges for their own private island. The challenges were similar to the ones competitors perform on the CBS show and, after a couple rounds, it was down to just two for the chance to win it all. Ultimately, a Tribal Council voted on the winner, which was where the game got interesting.

JC Predictably Lost, But Was Given A Gift That Could Change Everything

Given this came down to JC and Ian for the final vote, I'm not sure anyone was surprised by who was going to win. The former's big decision to keep $650,000 for himself was one of the jaw-dropping moments of Season 1, but it made it relatively obvious that no one was going to gift him an island during his return in Beast Games Season 2.

I don't think Mr. Beast or anyone involved in the show expected JC to be in the mix for the Final 2 for the island, but I'm glad he was. This led to him being gifted the Beast Coin, which has a huge impact on the game.

Should JC survive to the finale of Beast Games, he'll have a chance to flip the Beast Coin and double the grand prize money to $10 million. If he's eliminated, the coin goes with him. So, if the remaining contestants want a chance to double their winnings, they need to keep him in the game.

What really excites me about this development is that is sets up some great stakes going forward. Contestants must wrestle with trusting someone who has a track record of betrayal, all for a chance to win a lot more money. Of course, there's the possibility that JC ends up getting cut just out of sheer happenstance in a future episode, but I'm hoping the odds of that happening in these remaining episodes are slim.

We're still only in January, but this is the best twist I've seen on a reality TV show so far during the 2026 TV schedule. In fact, it's so good that I wouldn't be surprised if I still feel this way even by the end of the year.

Catch new episodes of Beast Games on Prime Video on Wednesdays. For Survivor fans who still have to wait until February 25th for its long-anticipated 50th season, this latest BG episode may scratch that itch in the meantime.