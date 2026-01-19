I Watched The Netflix Game Show What’s In The Box?, And Now I Want The Streaming Service To Do More Like This

Netflix excels at reality TV shows, especially the dating ones. It has some of the most buzzworthy. The streaming service conquered most TV realms. Therefore, naturally, the game show space seems next. What’s in the Box? is one of Netflix’s newer attempts at TV domination.

Neil Patrick Harris hosts What’s in the Box -- a game show that focuses on word search, guessing, some trivia, and extremely lavish prizes. I haven’t seen many Netflix game shows, but I am already very invested in this one. It could become the next hit.

What’s In The Box Is Different Than Expected, Especially With The Format

I didn’t have many expectations watching What’s in the Box?, because I only had a basic understanding of the concept. However, I have watched a lot of game shows in my life. Therefore, I had some expectations just based on my knowledge of the game show world.

The main one being that each episode would feature a new set of contestants. That’s usually how classic game shows work: every week, new contestants try to win prizes. However, What’s in the Box?’s DNA needs the contestants to appear in every episode. Part of the drama comes from what happens when relationships form and break apart. This is key to the show and its appeal.

I never knew stealing a car prize could create captivating television. I also didn’t realize it would turn someone and their mother into a villain, just because they wanted a car. Nonetheless, I was definitely highly invested in this car storyline. This only worked because viewers built an attachment to these contestants, something that normally doesn’t happen on game shows. You don’t even remember most of their names or relationships. This only happens if the contestants had a particularly memorable episode, or if they compete on a show similar to Jeopardy or Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and appear on more than one episode.

This small, unexpected element really transforms What’s in the Box? and gives it more character.

It Reminded Me How Much Money Netflix Has And Can Give Away

Netflix has some interactive games. I don’t play most of them, but recently, I started playing Best Guess Live every weekday. It’s a lot like the once-popular Trivia HQ, but with less trivia and more guessing. Viewers can guess what items are being discussed with the clues for a chance at $5,000 or $10,000 — sometimes a lot more. While playing this, sometimes I think that eventually this game will just end because Netflix can’t possibly sustain giving away at least $75,000 every week.

Then I watched What’s in the Box? and remembered just how much money Netflix generates. $75,000 a week is nothing to the company. I expected extravagant prizes on What’s in the Box?, but nothing prepared me for the luxury of some of them. People won expensive cars and watches, trips around the world, a $25,000 wardrobe, meals cooked by professional chefs, and much more. I am envious, jealous, and gobsmacked at the amount of money Netflix puts towards this show.

Netflix clearly has money to burn, so let them burn it. I am happy these contestants got these amazing prizes and that Netflix doesn’t worry about how much it spends. It knows it can reward a few lucky people. They help the streaming service by potentially contributing to another hit show that could crash the app. I hope more people are lucky enough to reap the benefits of Netflix’s deep pockets. Give away more, Netflix.

Netflix Has A Small Collection Of Game Shows But I Need More

I have seen a couple of the other Netflix game shows (and looking forward to some upcoming ones). I enjoyed them, but they weren’t something I felt invested in enough to watch more seasons. Additionally, Netflix only made one season of most of them. I don’t think their game shows are that popular. However, I want to see them grow and expand. I also want to see more seasons of What’s in the Box? It could help put Neil Patrick Harris in the best host ranking.

Many game shows are fun, low-brain-power things to watch on a quiet weekend, or after work and school, to just relax. They have a purpose and a need. For some, game shows can also become family bonding activities. I think Netflix doesn’t do them often because they’re harder to market on a streaming service. You will turn on your TV and watch a game show if it’s already on and you don’t want to turn the channel, but you may not be as likely to pick that show in a sea of more pressing content.

So, I understand why game shows may not be Netflix’s top priority, but I hope they commission the production of more. I wasn’t expecting What’s in the Box? to be any different from other game shows, but now I want to see what other changes Netflix makes to future ones and how that modernizes the genre in innovative ways.

The Appeal Of What’s In The Box? Was As Much About The Contestants As The Game

I originally wasn’t sold on the idea of a game show that kept the same contestants every episode. That seemed boring. I also didn’t immediately love any of the players. However, by the end of What’s in the Box? Season 1, I had plenty of favorite contestants. I was rooting for and against some of them.

I thought the idea of guessing a phrase wasn’t that appealing. Additionally, most of them are extremely obvious, so it’s the other things that make What’s in the Box? work. The contestants are a big part of it because it adds some strategy to a silly picking box competition. It’s not a cutthroat strategy series, like say Big Brother, Survivor, and similar shows, but things become intense. The casting team chose well because What’s in the Box? contestants are interesting without becoming obnoxious. Even the villains are only that way because you like the other contestants better.

I think I still prefer game shows with new contestants each week, but I like that What’s in the Box? experiments with a change in the usual format, and it pays off.

This Netflix Show Could Start A Trend That Also Gets Viewers More Involved

My biggest suggestion to improve What’s in the Box? is to add a viewer interactive component. Maybe make some boxes that viewers can win while watching along. Netflix probably won’t make them as expensive and elaborate as the ones in the series, but still make these boxes worth winning. I think this could improve viewership.

Best Guess Live is growing in popularity because of investment in their ability to win, or just the community it's building. If Netflix game shows, such as What’s in the Box?, built more interactive components to increase viewer investment, I think their popularity would increase. I like to see that become a trend in future shows and in possible additional seasons of What’s in the Box? Reward viewer loyalty.