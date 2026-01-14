Beast Games Made Some Great Changes In Season 2, And I Think They Improved The Show

I have enjoyed Beast Games as a low-stakes show. It's entertaining, but not the best competition reality TV show I have ever seen. It has been a fun watch, but it hasn’t become the highlight series of the winter. I think Season 1 had plenty of potential, but felt too similar to Squid Game: The Challenge.

Similar to that Netflix show, Beast Games has improved significantly with its second season. It’s starting to find its own identity and uniqueness. I am excited to see how the Beast Game Season 2 changes improve the series in the future.

Warning: Beast Game Season 2 Episodes 1-3 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Beast Games Challenges Feel More Intense

Great competition shows stand out for various reasons, and for many, it’s because the challenges are intense and interesting. Beast Games Season 1 had many exciting challenges that resonated emotionally while amplifying drama. Season 2 has even bigger and better challenges, including evolved versions of the ones from Season 1.

Other challenges keep the spirit of some of the best ones from the first season. For example, Season 2 has another bluff game where contestants can lie to ensure that they advance to the next round. Season 1 had a similar game that led to one of the show’s most devious and compelling moments. The Season 2 version had a different result because most of the contestants didn’t want to take on a reality TV villain label. Instead, Mr. Beast, a.k.a. Jimmy Donaldson, had to turn it into a game of chance.

It would have been more intense if people chose the ruthless path, but the aspect of fate, luck, and chance added its own layer of intensity. Many of the Beast Games Season 2 competitions test strategy, along with strength and endurance. It’s also becoming a competition of morality.

In Season 2, a dodgeball game takes things to another level because the contestants must decide whether they want to target someone for their vulnerability or stick with alliances.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Season 2 Feels More Strategic Than The First Because Of The Changes

The first season had alliances and strategy, but Season 2 features that more prominently. The first episode shows many contestants seeking out other players to form a bigger alliance. I wasn’t sure if these loyalties would play a major role throughout this season because, in strategy shows, alliances often form on the first day, but they don’t necessarily stay that way. People form other bonds and forget those initial allegiances. This may end up being what happens with these alliances in Beast Games Season 2, but, as of Episode 3, they are playing a huge role.

People are using them to get further, target others, and make their decisions. One of the most dramatic moments of Season 2 so far was when allies started to go after each other. We didn’t see this level of strategic intensity in the first season. It’s adding a different layer to Beast Games and setting it up as a show that may become a lot more strategic in future seasons.

I wasn’t expecting to see more strategy this season and things such as alliances and showmances, but that just proves it’s becoming a competition show with more depth.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I Love That Beast Games Brings Back Some Familiar Faces, And It Automatically Makes Me Root For Or Against People

When Beast Games introduced the twist of taking $100,000 and bringing a Season 1 player back, I wasn’t excited about it. This was mainly because none of these players from Season 1 were the ones I wanted to see play again. I also thought that logically, they become easy targets for elimination. However, most of them are already gone again, but these players' return presents an interesting dynamic.

One who was seen as a villain in Season 1 became the target for others in Season 2. His reputation made others not trust him or want him to win $5 million. I also did not enjoy this contestant in Season 1, but found myself feeling bad for him. He was immediately treated like a bad person because he played a slightly more ruthless game than others. However, can people really fault him for that? The show encourages this type of behavior.

Then some of the contestants who were treated like heroes, or were just very intriguing, in Season 1 also returned. Because of their nice guy or gal reputations, people automatically trusted them to make decisions. I suspect this will harm those trusting players, because a second chance could mean making bolder choices. Decisions that someone may have regretted not making the first time could affect how they play this time. I am still rooting for one of the new contestants to win, but I like the stakes and storyline that the returning players bring.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Rapid Eliminations Put The Game At Hyper Speed, Which Makes Me More Invested

Beast Games’ first season started with 2,000 contestants, but only 1,000 made it onto the Prime Video series. That’s far too many people. The producers of the show seemed to realize this because Season 2 only features 200 contestants. By Episode 3, only 25 contestants remain. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Beast Games Season 2 will release episodes weekly until February 25. This means there will be ten episodes total.

Because we’re already down to so few contestants, but seven episodes remain, we’ll likely really get to know these final 25 players. This makes it easier to invest in their journey. It’s hard to care about hundreds, but it becomes easier with only a couple dozen. I already feel more involved and engaged in these players’ stories than I did with the contestants last season. I think it’s a smart move to make the eliminations quicker to allow viewers to focus on the finalists.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I Enjoy That The Season Has A Theme That Tests A Fundamental Difference And Classic Rivalry

Brawn vs brains is such a classic rivalry. Will the smartest person beat the strongest person? Then Beast Games adds a third category with experience, shown in the returning contestants. I actually care about whether brains, strength, or experience wins because I relate more to two of these categories than one of them.

I want to see brains or experience win, but I suspect strength will, just because statistically, they’re already doing better than both categories. I hope other seasons have themes, because that’s a small detail that adds a bit more entertainment and complexity. Beast Games is still finding itself, but Season 2 feels like a good step forward, and more justification for why we can’t stop watching it.

Beast Games streams weekly on Prime Video until February 25.