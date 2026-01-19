Beast Games' JT Had A Pretty Epic Response For Haters After Getting His Team Eliminated For A Million Dollars

Beast Games Season 2 is still airing for those watching on Prime Video, but it's already given one of its contestants a $1 million in prize money. As with most things in the Mr. Beast-funded series, it came at a cost, with "JT" needing to screw over a chunk of other players to get his cash.

JT was assigned the captain role to represent his team in a temptation challenge. Each team captain was offered a sum of money to eliminate themselves and the rest of their team. Much like in Season 1 of Beast Games, the captains were offered up to $1 million to push the button and end the game for themselves and their team. Unlike Season 1, however, someone pressed the button. JT was emotional during the episode shortly after he pressed, but it seems his perspective has changed now that he's $1 million richer based on his recent X post:

Now that I’m a millionaire I definitely DON’T regret my decision. https://t.co/pyZJ4THwUG pic.twitter.com/NczBlCcd3dJanuary 18, 2026

Posting the check for all to see is wild, and a move that some people looked down on. Some of the haters were in the comments, mad at JT for selling out his team for a quick payday:

God is watching brother. You sold your soul @sirsamjenks

if all the keys you have to open a door in life is just money, then you are truly poor. - @meekdonald

Where is your pride? - @uthman_adeniji

You sold your honor for money. You can always make money, you will never regain your honor - this will follow you for the rest of your life. - @BrewSudsy

Angry people were in the comments, though I would say there were more who supported JT and his decision to sell out than those who opposed. As anyone invested in any one player's journey in Beast Games can attest to, nothing in the game is guaranteed. A player can easily be offered a million one round, and be eliminated the next, and win nothing. According to quite a few people, JT made the right decision:

i speak for everyone when i say we would’ve done the same as you @glindaupland

It’s a game to make money… the haters just jealous. Well played legend! - @rekt2160

It's a game and you played fucking well 1 million dollars aside tax going to change your life for good - @Mryems20

Game is game. Hope you invest well! - @iCrazyTeddy

Of course, all of these opinions are coming from people on the internet who didn't get the opportunity to do the same. It's easy to say what you'd do in a situation, but I do wonder how many of these people could readily turn on their teammates after gaining their trust to make such a big decision.

All that said, I do agree that JT made the best decision, if not necessarily the "right" one. So many leave Beast Games without winning anything that I'd argue anyone who left with a guaranteed amount of money came out of it a winner.

At the time he pressed the button, JT was one of twenty-five remaining competitors. In taking the million, he basically got the Survivor grand prize money amidst the equivalent of a full cast. Now that I think about it, I wonder if Mr. Beast intentionally set up this challenge before Jeff Probst's arrival for the crossover just to flex how much money Beast Games has.

Beast Games is delivering some of the biggest reality television moments of the 2026 TV schedule so far, and there are still some more episodes on the way. With Season 1's winner, Jeff Allen, still in the running, I'm wondering if he's going to win it all again. I wouldn't be mad if he did, and I certainly think people would be angrier at JT for his decision, seeing as Jeff could've also hit the button and eliminated himself. He looked like he was considering it, but now we'll never know if he would've or not.

Beast Games drops new episodes on Prime Video on Wednesdays. Season 2 has improved on the formula in Season 1, though I do wish there were more challenges with decision-making as brutal as what we saw happened with JT.