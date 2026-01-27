As an OG Fear Factor Watcher, There Are Some Things I Loved About Fear Factor: House Of Fear, And Some Things That Could Be Improved

Like many millennials, I grew up watching Fear Factor. The simple reality TV show was a quick weekly watch because I enjoyed seeing contestants endure some physical, mental, and sometimes emotional torture to win a prize. It was fun. However, Fear Factor isn’t a show that I can say I missed.

It was entertaining for its time, but not necessarily something that needed another reboot. However, Fear Factor: House of Fear is a slightly evolved edition of the series. It’s one of Fox’s new shows that I was most intrigued to watch. It represents a strong start to the network’s 2026 lineup. I enjoy Fear Factor: House of Fear, but I think it can improve.

(Image credit: Fox)

I Enjoy That It’s The Same Contestants Weekly Because That Builds My Investment

Fear Factor: House of Fear and Netflix’s What’s in the Box taught me that I enjoy following contestants’ journeys. I am a huge reality TV competition show fan, so this should have been obvious. However, seeing a game show like What’s in the Box follow contestants all season, and now the new Fear Factor show, I am certain that’s my preferred method of character development.

The original Fear Factor focused on new contestants each week. This one introduces us to 14 contestants that we will follow all season. Of course, this type of storytelling leads to attachment, opinions, heroes, and villains. Having these contestants share a house, similar to shows like Big Brother , creates layered dynamics and relationships.

This means those relationships can grow stronger or fall apart as the season progresses. These types of relationship evolutions can only happen when people are forced to spend an extended amount of time together. I have only seen the first two episodes of Fear Factor: House of Fear, but I've already formed opinions on who I love and hate.

I had no sort of emotional response to the contestants of the original series because the format didn’t allow for any sort of character arc or development. Sometimes Fear Factor tried to produce this level of investment, but that’s difficult with only a one episode-arc.

This also makes Fear Factor: House of Fear a bit more mature than the original show because it takes itself more seriously. Fear Factor was more about the challenges. This one is about the contestants.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fox)

I Wish There Were More Challenges Per Episode

Fear Factor: House of Fear has two challenges per episode. It starts with the main challenge that’s about conquering some form of fear and teamwork. It also tests physical and mental capabilities. Each episode ends with the End Game challenge. It’s an elimination round that forces these contestants to turn on one another.

They face off in the first challenge to gain power. This allows them to nominate people for elimination. The final challenge involves conquering fear but going head-to-head with other contestants. The one who performs the worst in the End Game challenge is eliminated.

The original Fear Factor had several challenges per episode. Two challenges feel too little. I assume that Fear Factor: House of Fear only has a few challenges because it wants to leave screen time to capture gaming and strategizing. That’s fine. I respect that type of storytelling, but I would like to see at least one more challenge in every episode.

Maybe it’s a challenge that helps some players win immunity from this week’s End Game elimination. I think an additional challenge would also make the episodes a bit more engaging. So far, I have loved all the challenges, but I think the show would be even better if it used its creativity to create more challenges.

(Image credit: Fox)

I Am Impressed By The Choice To Make Johnny Knoxville The Host

Fox made a very smart decision when it hired Johnny Knoxville to host Fear Factor: House of Fear. The Jackass star is well-known for extreme stunts . Therefore, taking over the Fear Factor hosting duties seems like a natural fit.

He also seems to have taken notes from other great hosts by not trying to make the show about him. He gives it some personality, but doesn’t try to steal the spotlight.

In the second episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear, we see Johnny start to show his sympathy for these people by cheering them on as they tackle their fears. He also appears to get some enjoyment out of seeing them suffer, but just in an entertained way, and not as someone who enjoys human suffering. Additionally, they’re eating gross foods, not risking their lives in those moments.

Joe Rogan was the face of the franchise for years, but I like seeing someone else maybe take on that duty permanently. Some will always associate Rogan with Fear Factor, but I hope fans are open to seeing Knoxville and how he gives Fear Factor: House of Fear its own identity.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Weekly Eliminations Make Fear Factor: House Of Fear Feel Like The Challenge, And I Am Conflicted About That

I used to be a dedicated The Challenge viewer. However, I haven’t seen at least the last five seasons. I may one day give the show another chance, especially depending on the upcoming cast. Nonetheless, it’s a show that lost my interest. I worry that if Fear Factor: House of Fear becomes too similar to The Challenge, and I won’t want to continue to watch it.

The main reason this Fox show feels like the MTV show is the format. The one challenge then elimination is very similar to how The Challenge used to work. All the strategizing, characters, and confessionals also have a feel of the MTV series. Other shows also have a similar setup, but Fear Factor: House of Fear just feels like it’s really taking notes from that MTV classic.

The Challenge is an enjoyable show, but it just got a little too toxic, and I don’t enjoy seeing the same vets returning and winning season after season. For me, it lost its spark. I don’t want to see this Fear Factor spin-off go down a similar path. I hope it’s able to keep an identity that doesn’t become a carbon copy of The Challenge.

(Image credit: Fox)

I Like The Tributes To The Original Show Because This Ties In The Show’s Evolution

For the first two episodes of Fear Factor: House of Fear, the End Game challenges have involved a tribute to the original series. It brings back challenges from the past, such as eating disgusting stuff and creatures being dropped on someone. I expect all End Game challenges to pay homage to Fear Factor.

I like that the first challenges are some newish creations, while the eliminations stick to the classics. It helps tie in the past with the present. This may make it appeal to superfans and new fans.

Fear Factor: House of Fear is off to a good start, but it could definitely work on some things to last at least as long as the original show.

Fear Factor: House of Fear airs Wednesdays on Fox. Stream it with a Hulu subscription.