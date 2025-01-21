I Tried And Failed To Get A Copy Of The Onyx Storm Exclusive Edition, But I Still Have Hope

I tried to get a copy of Target’s exclusive edition of Onyx Storm and I failed. Did I stay up until midnight to try to get a Target Exclusive edition of Onyx Storm when they went on sale on the website? Ok, no, and that’s on me. I have only myself to blame for not being among the fortunate who were able to get a copy online when they first went on sale. I might be very eagerly anticipating the eventual Fourth Wing TV show, and I will never outgrow that level of excitement for book-to-screen adaptations, but midnight releases (even ones where I'm at home in my pajamas with my phone in my hand) are likely fewer and farther between than they once were for my aging geeky heart.

I did get up early this morning to brave the frigid cold in an effort to obtain a copy of the latest Fourth Wing book from Target, and while I managed to get the beautiful limited Deluxe edition with sprayed edges, they were sold out of Target Exclusive Editions by the time I got to the register. They’re also sold out online right now... for now?

See, I haven’t given up hope! Not yet, at least.

First of all, if you’re not aware, to clarify before we continue, there are three different version of the third book in Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean series being sold at Target.

Onyx Storm - Deluxe Limited Edition

(Image credit: Red Tower Books)

The Deluxe Limited Edition of Onyx Storm (above) has sprayed edges with five dragons, and is available at a variety of books stores. These are limited editions though, so they could (likely will) sell out.

Onyx Storm - Standard Hardcover

(Image credit: Red Tower Books)

There’s the regular Onyx Storm edition (above), which is also available at other stores, but doesn't have sprayed edges.

Onyx Storm - Target Exclusive

(Image credit: Red Tower Books)

And then there’s the Target Exclusive edition of Onyx Storm (above), which features the title in gold on the cover, exclusive stenciled edges (one dragon above a smoky looking trail), full color artwork, and a black ribbon bookmark.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s really pretty and as of this writing, is sold out online and was sold out at my local Target pretty much right at opening.

In terms of my experience trying to get one, I appreciate that they had an orderly system for letting people in and purchasing the book right at guest services at my local Target. I’m not remotely interested in any kind of mad-dash (unless it’s to evade the flames of an ornery dragon, obviously). I wasn’t awake or thawed out enough for that kind of frenzy. There was already a bit of a line queued up outside of Target when I arrived, and things moved pretty quickly once they started letting people in. I’m not sure exactly how many copies of the Exclusive Edition were available, but they were out of them by the time it was my turn to buy.

There are editions of the Target Exclusive version of Onyx Storm on eBay, many that I saw listed for over $100, and maybe this is the only way some people will be able to get a copy. As a collector myself, no judgment if that’s the route you want to go. But I’m holding out hope that the Target Exclusive edition will be similar to The Official Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book, and that Target will restock it.

Will Target Restock Their Exclusive Edition Of Onyx Storm?

If you’re a Swiftie who tried to grab a copy of The Eras Tour book — or the Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on Vinyl, which is also a Target Exclusive — when it dropped, you may have experienced a similar bit of anxiety and FOMO on Black Friday when the book became available. The Eras Tour Book and the TTPD Anthology vinyl were hard to get online or in person when they first dropped. But it's well over a month since Black Friday and both are available at my local Target and online. Though they were sold out initially, Target did seem to restock them after that first wave.

Will Onyx Storm Target Exclusive be restocked at Target? I can't say for sure. But I can’t find anything that says “limited edition” on Target's listing page for the exclusive edition. The Deluxe edition is limited and will presumably sell out eventually (I imagine they printed significantly more of those than they did the original first edition of Fourth Wing, but that’s just speculation.) So I’m still hopeful that Target will restock their Exclusive Edition in the coming days or weeks. If it doesn't, well I still have my Deluxe edition to go with the set.

In the meantime, Onyx Storm is here! That’s right, beyond being excited to add this gorgeous book to our shelves, we have a book to read, people! I don’t know if I’m ready for what’s to come, but I started it this morning, and I can’t wait until tonight when I can curl up under a blanket and dive into the dragon shenanigans.

Beyond anticipation for whatever’s going to happen to Violet, Xaden, and the other characters of the Empyrean books, we also have the mentioned Fourth Wing TV show to anticipate, if and when that actually comes to the screen!)