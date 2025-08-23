Wednesday Season 2 Features The Addams Family More. Why That's The Best Change It Made

Despite only having 2 seasons so far, Wednesday has quickly become one of the best Netflix shows to binge watch. The first half of the second season has been released for those with a Netflix subscription, and I think it's a big improvement over the first. Season 2 has featured way more of the other members of the Addams family, and I think that's exactly what it needed to become even more popular.

After a long wait, Wednesday Season 2 has arrived on Netflix. At least, the first batch of episodes. A number of changes have been made for its sophomore outing, including an emphasis on horror. By far my favorite, though, is seeing more of the rest of the Addams family, as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez are all series regulars as Moriticia, Gomez, and Pugsley, respectively.

Wednesday Is Better With More Addams Family Members

While members of the larger family popped in throughout Season 1 (including Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester), the title character was the main focus of Wednesday when it debuted on Netflix. We got to meet the denizens of Nevermore Academy, with the rest of the iconic family serving as guest stars.

Clearly, the first season was a huge success, but I think including Morticia, Pugsley, and Gomez in every episode of Season 2 is a great way to appeal to longtime fans of the IP and older subscribers. After all, Jenna Ortega's protagonist isn't the only twisted and gothic member of the family to enjoy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While it remains to be seen if/when Wednesday gets spinoffs, putting the family in the spot light would definitely help increase fan excitement about what's coming next. Given how strained her relationship is, especially with Morticia, it also adds new emotional stakes to the series.

Another cast member that got a raise in Season 2 is Thing actor Victor Dorobantu, and that mute scene-stealer also seems to be having more of a storyline in the new episodes. I love anytime Thing is onscreen, so the fact that he's also getting more screen time is a serious plus for the new season.

As previously mentioned, Wednesday Season 2 is being split in half. While the first four episodes arrived on August 6, we're going to have to be patient before the final four are released in early September. There are some major questions hanging in the air, including Lady Gaga's mysterious role. Could she actually be a member of the Addams family as well? Only time will tell, but folks are invested.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix, and the second half of Season 2 will arrive on September 3 as part of the 2025 TV release schedule. I can't wait to see the Addams family back on my screen.