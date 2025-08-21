As A Beatles Fan, This Disney+ Release Is The Best News I've Gotten Since I Ditched My VCR
It's a great day to be a Beatles fan
Few musical acts in the history of pop culture have had quite the impact that the Beatles had. The Fab Four from Liverpool took the world by storm in the 1960s, and the group has been a mainstay of culture and a major influence ever since. Beatles' music is used in film all the time. We're even getting four movies about The Beatles very soon.
It was a quarter century after the Beatles broke up that one of the major events in my life took place when I watched The Beatles Anthology special on television. As a teenager, I certainly knew the Beatles, but the Anthology series gave me an appreciation for the band I didn't have before.
I became a huge Beatles fan soon after, buying all three albums that were associated with the project, and even getting the full eight-part series on VHS that Christmas. I owned the tapes for years after that, despite no longer owning a VCR to watch them on, but very soon I won’t even need one anymore.
The Beatles Anthology Is Finally Coming To Streaming On Disney+
All the Beatles' social media accounts had been teasing something big for the last few days, and it all seemed to be associated with The Beatles Anthology, the combination of album and documentary that was created three decades ago. Today, it was officially confirmed that a newly remastered version of the full series, with a brand new ninth episode, will debut on Disney+ on November 26.
Needless to say, as somebody who considers this series a major moment in my musical history, I am thrilled. The Beatles Anthology was a remarkably comprehensive documentary, with new interviews from the, at the time, three remaining Beatles. If you want to know everything about one of the most influential bands ever, there’s no better way.
Alongside the streaming release, The Beatles Anthology music is getting rereleased, with a new fourth album, a new book has been produced, and the “new” Beatles song “Free as a Bird” has been remastered.
The Disney+ Beatles Anthology Will Contain A New Episode
And what’s even better as a fan is that The Beatles Anthology has been expanded. Originally an eight-part series, the version hitting Disney+ in November will have a ninth part, which will act as a behind-the-scenes documentary on the production of The Beatles Anthology itself. It’s the perfect way to cap everything off.
Disney+ has become a fantastic place for music. From Elton John and Taylor Swift concerts to great documentaries on Abby Road and more. If you're a fan of lots of artists its worth having a Disney+ subscription, but perhaps none more than The Beatles.
Your Disney+ subscription will already give you Beatles '64 about the band's first trip to America The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson's documentary on the production of the historic Let It Be album, a remastered version of The Beatles: Let It Be documentary film. The Beatles Anthology will go nicely alongside these other pieces of history for serious fans.
If there's a downside, it's that I'm about to go broke buying The Beatles on vinyl again.
